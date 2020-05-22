WhatsApp could soon let you add contacts via QR codes

Share the joy















A new feature that will let you add contacts via QR codes is being tested by WhatsApp, according to tech blogger WABetaInfo. The feature is currently available as beta on iOS and Android. You can locate it in WhatsApp’s settings menu where an option to display your own code as well as scan other people’s. you can also revoke if it gets shared with someone who you do not want to have access to your number.

While this seems to be a minor addition, it could solve a couple of issues including the stress of adding a contact number via your phone address book. The fact that WhatsApp does not provide a shortcut whereby you can add a new contact without going through the phone book makes the QR code addition a welcome one.

If you are already a beta tester, then the feature is already available with no word on when other users will be able to access it.

WhatsApp with more than 5 billion installs on the Play Store, is always updating its app with new and innovative features to stay ahead of the chasing pack. A couple of days ago, the chat app started rolling out Messenger Rooms integration—giving users all over the world the opportunity to access Messenger Rooms.

Facebook rolled out Rooms in select markets a couple of weeks ago, but had since fully launched the videoconference service for everyone. Not quite long after launch, the social media giant announced that Messenger Rooms will be integrated into WhatsApp; that now, has become a reality as gradual roll out has started.

You can locate the new Rooms integration button checking to see if the chat sheet contains the new icon. You can also locate it by clicking on the call icon on WhatsApp where you will see the Rooms logo.

WABetaInfo has it that the integration has started rolling out to users; and this of course, includes those outside the US. Upon clicking on the icon, you will be taken to Messenger where you can now create your Room.

The video chat tool will accommodate up to 50 participants who can all jointly make calls. For the room creator, it will be up to him to open or lock it to prevent uninvited guests from taking part. For now, you will only be able to start room from Messenger and Facebook, while rooms will become available to Instagram Direct. WhatsApp, and Portal much later.

You will be able to play with Facebook’s AR filters or swap out your real-life background for a virtual one while in a room. Facebook says some backgrounds will offer 360-degree views of exotic locales.

Share the joy













