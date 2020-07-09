WhatsApp adds new sticker packs for business users

Share the joy















After formally rolling out its new animated stickers only a couple of days ago, WhatsApp has now added a new sticker pack. This was made known by none other than WABetaInfo via a tweet a few hours ago.

WABetaInfo, who had earlier posted a few screenshots of the first set of sticker packs long before the chat app made it public, also took to his Twitter page to confirm the addition of the new set. The new set from the screenshot above, are designed for business owners in particular.

The version of your app must however, be updated to v2.20.194.17 Android beta and v2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions or newer updates. As expected, and not out of place, the stickers are also available for WhatsApp Business.

It is possible that you may not see the stickers immediately after updating to the latest version, but not to worry; they could become available in the next updates.

A new sticker pack is available now for certain users: Open for Business!

As far back as June, WABetaInfo reported that the Facebook-owned app was testing among other functionalities, multi-device logins, chat clearing, improved search, and support for in-app ShareChat video.

WhatsApp does not currently support multi-device logins—you are only allowed to login on mobile in addition to your PC, Mac or web browser. With the current method, seamless use of the app is difficult and so annoying; especially when switching from one device to another.

Multi-device login is still being tested, and may not be available right away—maybe in the foreseeable future; but at least this gives us some measure of assurances that someday we will be able to use it on multiple devices. According to WABetaInfo, the test is being carried out on up to four devices simultaneously. Telegram of course, offers more than four device logins; but it is quite encouraging that WhatsApp is at least enabling that ability even if it is just on four devices.

After making dark mode official on its mobile app, the Facebook-owned chat service has now extended the feature to the desktop and web versions of the service.

For some, the dark mode feature has already been activated on the web, while for majority of others, it is a waiting game. That said, it is good to know that you can now chat with your contacts on the web and desktop without exposing your eyes to the brightness of your PC.

Thanks to Android Police, I was able to check it out via a link provided here; and dark mode is already activated for me. If you are on v2.2027.10 of the web app, then you might just have to go to Settings [three dotted lines] > Theme and change to dark mode.

