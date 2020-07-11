Wells Fargo is the latest company to ask employees to delete TikTok

Share the joy















It is not looking any good for TikTok as companies and governments continue in their bid to keep the app away from staff and citizens over security concerns. Wells Fargo has become the latest company to ask its staff to delete the Chinese app from the company’s mobile devices.

On Friday, The New York Times had reported that ecommerce giant Amazon asked its employees to delete the app from their phones. The Information is now reporting that Wells Fargo has requested that its employees do the same by getting rid of TikTok from the company’s devices.

No one knows where this is heading to, but it is not looking any good for TikTok, which remains one of the most popular apps among teens. Governments are worried, and the it is only natural that organizations become concerned and act upon how the app is viewed by security agencies.

“We have identified a small number of Wells Fargo employees with corporate-owned devices who had installed the TikTok application on their device,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said in an email to per The Verge. “Due to concerns about TikTok’s privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used for company business only, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices.”

Though, Amazon had since clarified that the said email was sent in error; concerns over the use of TikTok continue to be a big issue among organizations and government. “This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error,” the Amazon spokesperson said. “There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok.”

TikTok suffered a major blow last February when the Transportation Security Administration told its employees to stop using the app. This came weeks after the army banned the use of TikTok on government owned phones. TSA told users to stop using the Chinese-owned app to create social media posts for the agency.

Considering the popularity of the app among teens in the US, the government launched a national security review. This prompted New York Senator Chuck Schumer to send a letter to TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

In a statement per CBS News, the TSA said “small number of TSA employees have previously used TikTok on their personal devices to create videos for use in TSA’s social media outreach, but that practice has since been discontinued.”

Schumer in his letter said experts in national security have expressed fears about how TikTok handles and collects data and personal information, locations and other content. Also in the letter, he noted that Chinese laws compels companies to cooperate with China’s government and intelligence collection.

