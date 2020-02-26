Share the joy















Using Social Media in Sales Hiring Campaigns

The jury is out: social media is a powerful and ubiquitous force in society and it’s here to stay. People are finding new uses for various social media platforms and where something isn’t possible, new applications suddenly pop up. This means that there is a greater potential to accomplish your personal and business goals using the help of the internet than ever existed before.

Connecting People with Employers

The concept of using social media platforms for hiring or finding work is far from new. In fact, given the success of online classifieds sites like craigslist, the transition to social media platforms may even seem natural.

Social media sites work best when they are able to make connections between people in novel ways. Most of the time these connections occur between individuals that would normally seek those interactions through other means, such as when people online look for new career opportunities.

The Downside of Social Media Interactions

When the most successful social media applications were first released, they changed society in a dramatic way. The popularity of this new mode of communication was unlike anything that has even been witnessed before and seemed extraordinarily positive.

Unfortunately, in the years that have passed since that time, such sites have receive criticism, such as whether social media websites can have a negative impact on mental health. For employers, the best way to approach social media sites still seems to be to use caution and not to rely on one means of recruitment.

Sales Recruiters: The Professional Alternative

If you’ve been using social media sites to get assistance filling your empty sales positions but are having trouble locating the talent that you need, then it may be time to switch to a more professional option. The major benefit of hiring a recruiter is that they remove all the guesswork by applying professionally developed assessment techniques to all their candidates.

Tips for Searching for Employees on Social Media Sites

If you’re looking for new employees on a social media site, there are a few strategies that you can try in order to get connected with people looking for sales jobs, including:

Finding the Right Conversations

Don’t Overlook Less Popular Applications

Don’t Promote Yourself to Strongly

Build a Social Media Presence for Your Company

Reach Out in a Personal Way

While these tips may help you to connect with people who need work, they probably won’t help you to find the most talented people available in the job pool. If you’re not in a rush to hire people right away, then it can’t hurt to branch out into the world of social media. On the other hand, when you need immediate results, the best option is to contact a sales recruitment agency.

Social media can place unique opportunities into the hands of people who may not have any other chance to find them. As the manager of a sales team, however, do you really have the time to search endlessly until you stumble upon the perfect candidates? When you need quality hiring results to happen fast, contact a sales recruiter.

