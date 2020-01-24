Use Tinder Panic Button to Connect with Emergency Responders 

Share the joy















Tinder adds new safety features. It is following in Uber’s lead in placing safety functionalities for unsafe dates. Enter the Tinder panic button. As you press the button, authorities will be alerted if something goes wrong during a date.

Tinder Panic Button Has Privacy Issues

On Thursday, the dating app announced that it is adding a panic button to connect every user with an emergency responder. Users can share the details of their date and location if they think that law enforcement must get involved.

It was a positive step for the company known to provide a dating platform to some men accused of raping women, whom they have met through Tinder.

Noonlight App

However, to enable the safety features, users must download another app called Noonlight. It is a free app, which can be a problem. Free apps are not good at safeguarding data, though.

Once you download the app, you are sending data to its servers. Unfortunately, some ad tech giants might be looking at those details every minute.

Noonlight will collect your data to contact or identify you. These data would include your name, mailing address, and payment information, among others. When you share these details, you are authorizing the app to share your details with Emergency Responders. The app has third-party partners that it failed to mention in its Privacy Policy.

When the Safety Features Become Available?

The new tools will be available on Tuesday. Match, the company that owns Tinder, will introduce new tools to other dating services in the US. This company also owns Hinge and OkCupid.

If you feel unsafe during a date, you just need to open the Noonlight app. There you can find a panic button that contacts Noonlight dispatchers. The dispatcher will send the responders a text before sending code and calling them. If there are no answers, the app will send emergency services.

The main goal of this feature is to allow users to ask help discreetly. That is, their dates will not know. The panic button will be in the Noonlight app and not in the Tinder app.

If you are not on dates, you can turn off your location service in your phone’s settings.

Currently, Tinder is testing a photo certification tool. With this tool, users can guarantee that they are indeed talking to a human person before they agree on the date. Users will have to submit their pictures and the app will compare the photos that the users previously submitted.

Dating platforms and ride-hailing apps have been scrutinized for putting their users in unsafe positions. These companies have introduced panic buttons and safety features to resolve those issues.

Hopefully, these safety features will lower the number of sexual attacks involving dating apps. In the last four years, the number of sexual offenses that involved the app has doubled. Even though these apps said they have been doing their best to protect their users against harm, the police stated that firms must do more.

But the Tinder panic button comes with some privacy trade-offs.

