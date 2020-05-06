Uber to layoff 3,700 of its full-time global employees

Share the joy















As global economies battle to stay afloat following the coronavirus pandemic, Uber has announced that 3,700 of its full-time employees globally will be relieved of their jobs. In filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission per The Verge, company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forgo his salary for the rest of the year.

The layoff of the 3,700 staff, which represents 14 percent of its total global workforce, is expected to set Uber back by approximately $20 million in severance packages as well as other related costs. To be affected in the job cut mostly are those in customer support and recruiting division.

“With people taking fewer trips, the unfortunate reality is that there isn’t enough work for many of our front-line customer support employees,” an Uber spokesperson said per The Verge. “Since we don’t know how long a recovery will take, we are taking steps to bring our costs in line with the size of our business today. This was a tough decision, but it is the right one to help protect the company’s long-term health and ensure we come out of this crisis stronger.”

Uber will also be closing 180 Greenlight Hub driver service centers as part of measures to cut cost. This will be first of upcoming plans aimed at cutting cost and keeping the company running. The company said its decision is based on the fact that there is not enough work to support the employees that staff the hubs.

Uber is experiencing a downward spiral in terms of people hailing rides these days. This is understandable considering that one of the ways to stop the spread of the virus is by staying at home or through social distancing. Of course, it is only natural for transport companies like Uber and Lyft to experience drop in patronage given the fact that cities are massively complying with the WHO advise.

Last March CEO Khosrowshahi said Seattle for example is down by 60-70 percent. Though, the exact figure for each affected city was not provided by the Uber chief, he, however, said other cities affected by the spread of coronavirus such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City have something similar to Seattle in terms of figure.

In September 2019, Uber laid off about 8 percent of its workforce. The company announced that 435 of its employees across product and engineering teams have been laid off. A breakdown of the figure showed that 170 people were asked to leave in the product team, while 265 were laid off from the engineering team.

The purge, however, was not extended to Eats—a confirmation that things are actually not going as planned in that arm of the company’s business. A further breakdown of the layoff showed that 85 percent of them were from the US, 10 percent in Asia Pacific, and 5 percent in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a source told TechCrunch.

