Uber riders in the US can now book trips by the hour

Share the joy















Uber riders in the US will from next Tuesday June 2 have the option of hailing ride by the hour. This is the company’s own way of offsetting the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber, according to VentureBeat, had already trialed the feature in a couple of cities across the world including Europe, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East, and is now poised to launch it in the US this Tuesday. According to the report, riders in 12 cities in the US will be able to book rides by the hour.

Though, lockdowns in most cities are beginning to ease as government announce new measures for reopening economies, we are unlikely to experience an upsurge in car hailing immediately. Hourly booking could be a smart move as people find alternative ways to cut down on their expenses.

Users will be able to enter a destination and can also add up to three intermediate stops per hour. The hourly feature, however, also allows you to edit those stops during your journey. That said, it is important to emphasize that you cannot choose airports or location outside the city you are in.

When you select the hourly tier, you are then charged a set $50 amount—and even when you cut short the trip, you will still have to pay the full hourly rate. You will also have the chance to pay for up to seven hours in advance, with the price rising by $50 for every additional hour.

The 12 cities to kick start the per hour booking in the US include Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tacoma, and Seattle. More locations will, however be added in the weeks to come.

In early May, Uber announced that 3,700 of its full-time employees globally will be relieved of their jobs. In filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission per The Verge, company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will forgo his salary for the rest of the year.

The layoff of the 3,700 staff, which represents 14 percent of its total global workforce, is expected to set Uber back by approximately $20 million in severance packages as well as other related costs. To be affected in the job cut mostly are those in customer support and recruiting division.

Uber will also be closing 180 Greenlight Hub driver service centers as part of measures to cut cost. This will be first of upcoming plans aimed at cutting cost and keeping the company running. The company said its decision is based on the fact that there is not enough work to support the employees that staff the hubs.

Share the joy













