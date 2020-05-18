Uber is laying off another 3,000 employees

Share the joy















Uber has parted ways with another 3,000 employees as a fallow out of the current harsh economic trend spreading across nation—no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the company is also closing 45 offices, and planning to overhaul its business approach in areas such as freight and autonomous vehicle technology reports TechCrunch.

“I knew that I had to make a hard decision, not because we are a public company, or to protect or stock price, or to please our Board or investors,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote to employees today in a memo per TechCrunch. “I had to make this decision because our very future as an essential service for the cities of the world — our being there for millions of people and businesses who rely on us — demands it. We must establish ourselves as a self-sustaining enterprise that no longer relies on new capital or investors to keep growing, expanding, and innovating.”

In terms of severance and other benefits, Uber is expected to pay up to $145 million to employees, and a further $80 million to shut down offices, according to a filing with the SEC.

Uber has laid off 25 percent of its workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic. Rides are down by 80 percent due to the pandemic, and the last may not have been heard about Uber laying off its staff in order to cut and save cost.

“I will caution that while Eats growth is accelerating, the business today doesn’t come close to covering our expenses,” Khosrowshahi wrote in the memo today. “I have every belief that the moves we are making will get Eats to profitability, just as we did with Rids, but it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Last week’s laying off of 3,700 staff, which represents 14 percent of its total global workforce, cost Uber approximately $20 million in severance packages as well as other related costs. Affected in the job cut mostly are those in customer support and recruiting division.

Uber will also be closing 180 Greenlight Hub driver service centers as part of measures to cut cost. This will be first of upcoming plans aimed at cutting cost and keeping the company running. The company said its decision is based on the fact that there is not enough work to support the employees that staff the hubs.

Uber is experiencing a downward spiral in terms of people hailing rides these days. This is understandable considering that one of the ways to stop the spread of the virus is by staying at home or through social distancing. Of course, it is only natural for transport companies like Uber and Lyft to experience drop in patronage given the fact that cities are massively complying with the WHO advise.

