Twitter’s tweet scheduling is finally available to all users on desktop

Twitter is finally letting everyone schedule tweets on Twitter.com. Pointers to this new functionality popped up on the social media sometimes in November, while some users started seeing the feature a couple of weeks ago. Now, the microblogging company has tweeted that the feature is widely available.

Tweet scheduling was one of those features that made TweetDeck a huge success and earned it a loyal fanbase back in the days. Scheduling will save you a lot of time, and enable you to focus on developing more content that can also be published at a later date. For online publishers and marketers, the feature allows for proper managing and organizing of activities.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

Per a short clip posted by the microblogging company via its Twitter page, you will be able to schedule your tweet and add a time you want it to be published or go live. You can also just save it as a draft and return back to it at a more convenient time—it makes everything quite easy for everyone.

Here is how it works: tap “X” if you want to finish a particular tweet later, then hit “Save.” When you are ready, tap “Unsent Tweets,” then open your draft and finish your tweet. Remember, you can also schedule when you want your tweet sent.

In other related news, Twitter has started rolling out a feature that quotes retweet counts on Android. This is not actually new to all iOS users as they had their turn not quite long before now. Going forward, when you click the retweet stat button on a tweet, it will only show normal retweets, and not the usual quote retweets.

Quotes will now appear in separate column within the stats view where you will be able to see a feed of every quote retweet your tweet has been able to gain. Twitter announced the arrival of the new feature in a tweet, which of course, is also available on the web version.

Twitter has confirmed via a blog post during the week a tweet posted by reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong back in February where she tweeted that the microblogging company was working on ability to control who replies your tweet. In a blog post, Twitter’s director of product management Suzanne Xie confirmed that new conversation setting was being tested.

Twitter said in the blog post that you will be presented with three options to choose from before you tweet. These options would include: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. Twitter said “Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets.”

