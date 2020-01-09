Twitter will soon let you limit who can reply your tweets

Share the joy















A new option that will allow you to restrict who can reply your tweets would soon be launched by Twitter. This was made known by the company’s director of product and management, Suzanne Xie at the CES event in Las Vegas. Xie used the occasion to unveil some other upcoming changes being planned by the microblogging company—with emphasis on conversations.

The new setting for “conversation participant, according to Xie, will be added right on the compose screen. The upcoming feature will have four options including: “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.”

Global allows anybody to reply, Group is for people you follow and mention, Panel is for people you specifically mention in the tweet, while Statement allows you to post a tweet and receive no replies.

Twitter, according to Xie, is “in the process of doing research on the feature,” and that “the mock ups are going to be part of an experiment we’re going to run” in the first quarter. The outcome of the experiment will now be used to launch the feature to a global audience this year.

“Getting ratio’d, getting dunked on, the dynamics that happen that we think aren’t as healthy are definitely part of … our thinking about this,” Xie says per The Verge.

Twitter is one of the first places that comes to mind when you are looking to get breaking news. However, following conversations on the microblogging platform is not much of a fun for a lot of people. That, according to Jane Manchun Wong; a respectable reverse engineer is about to change for the better. In a tweet on Tuesday, the reliable tipster said Twitter is working on “Conversation Tree” that comes “with the ability to focus a specific tweet, even from a permalink.”

Conversation tree, which is now being tested on the main Twitter website and will be rolled out in 2020, will make following conversation on the platform easier. You will also be able to click on any tweet to focus on it.

Some users liken the conversation tree feature to what is currently obtainable on Reddit; and I think I agree with that view. Twitter, however, has confirmed per TechCrunch that the feature is actually being tested, and will be available from 2020.

Twitter is also reportedly working on a cool feature that could give users access to add alt text to GIF. News like this one could get a lot of users excited as it has the potential of bringing out the creative ability in them.

The upcoming tool was reported by no other person than reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong via her Twitter page. Adding alt text to GIFs could help describe to your followers certain messages you are trying to convey through your post.

Share the joy













