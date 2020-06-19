Twitter tags Trump’s video tweet as “manipulated media”

Share the joy















Twitter has tagged one of President Trump’s video tweet as “manipulated media,” The Washington Post reports. The microblogging platform and Trump have been on each other’s throat for a while; and the latest, which took place on Thursday is set to prolong the battle even further.

Thursday’s action taken by Twitter was however, a rare one considering the fact that the company labelled one of the President’s video tweets as “manipulated media.” This, the company said is a violation of its policies on manipulated media.

Trump had tweeted a doctored version of a popular video which went viral last year that showed two toddlers—a black and a white, hugging. Trump’s version was edited with ominous music and a fake CNN headline that says “Terrified toddler runs from a racist baby.”

“Racist baby probably a Trump voter,” the headline then says in a subsequent screen.

The video the cuts to the original one of the toddler hugging, and then cuts to the message “America is not the problem. Fake news is.” At the time the video tweet was labeled by Twitter, it had received around 3.8 million views and more than 75,000 retweets.

“This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context,” Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said per The Washington Post.

Back in March, a President Trump’s retweet was flagged by Twitter as “manipulated media;” making it the first time that the new policy banning such video will be implemented by the social media giant. The video was deceptively edited to mean something different from what it was originally intended to be.

A day before Twitter took that step, former vice president Joe Biden made a speech where he was quoted to have said: “Excuse me. We can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s got to be a positive campaign.” However, White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted the manipulated version of the speech, leaving out substantial part of it to make it look or sound as if Biden was giving his nod to Trump’s reelection.

Scavino’s manipulated video was then retweeted by Trump—only for Twitter to flag it as “manipulated media.” In his subsequent tweet, however, Scavino said the video was “not manipulated;” and soon followed that by retweeting a user’s tweet where he [the user] claimed that the microblogging company was setting “dangerous precedent” by labeling the tweet.

In January, and while the Middle East crisis that claimed the life of an Iranian general was at its peak, Trump’s campaign team took advantage of the situation to get the president’s reelection bid rolling. Of course, it is no longer secret that President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, hundreds of Facebook ads started springing up asking for people’s opinion per crisis.

