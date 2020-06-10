Twitter rolls out its version of Stories in India

Share the joy















Twitter has rolled out “Fleets;” its version of Stories in India. This comes on the heels of last month’s roll out in India and earlier launch in Brazil. The microblogging platform made the announcement via its official Twitter page—encouraging users in that country to “check it out” and provide a feedback.

“India is important for Twitter since it is one of our largest and fastest-growing audience markets globally,” Twitter’s India managing director Manish Maheshwari said in a statement per The Verge. “We are excited to bring the Fleets experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product.”

The choice of India as one of the early countries to access the feature is significant considering the market size.

“From the test in India, we’ll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter. It’ll also be interesting to see if it further amplifies the diversity of usage by allowing people to share what they’re thinking in a way that is light-touch and light-hearted.”

Twitter has not made it known when Fleets will be available globally; but the fact that it is now being used in three countries gives us hope that it might not be long before that happens.

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

From one feature that is gradually being rolled out to another that is now available to everyone; Twitter is finally letting everyone schedule tweets on Twitter.com. Pointers to this new functionality popped up on the social media sometimes in November, while some users started seeing the feature a couple of weeks ago. Now, the microblogging company has tweeted that the feature is widely available.

Tweet scheduling was one of those features that made TweetDeck a huge success and earned it a loyal fanbase back in the days. Scheduling will save you a lot of time, and enable you to focus on developing more content that can also be published at a later date. For online publishers and marketers, the feature allows for proper managing and organizing of activities.

Per a short clip posted by the microblogging company via its Twitter page, you will be able to schedule your tweet and add a time you want it to be published or go live. You can also just save it as a draft and return back to it at a more convenient time—it makes everything quite easy for everyone.

Here is how it works: tap “X” if you want to finish a particular tweet later, then hit “Save.” When you are ready, tap “Unsent Tweets,” then open your draft and finish your tweet. Remember, you can also schedule when you want your tweet sent.

