Twitter New API for Third-Party Developers is Now Live After Hack Delay

Twitter has finally launched its new API. It’s designed to improve all third-party apps. The original plan was to launch it on July 16, 2020. However, the security incident made it impossible to push through.

But today, Twitter announced that the new Twitter API is now live. It has been rebuilt to give developers new features faster. The new features will help developers in creating an app that connects the public conversation that is happening on Twitter.

Twitter developers listened to feedback to ensure the API is flexible and more scape to apps. The changes will include a new foundation, product tracks, and multiple access levels.

“The new API is built on a completely new foundation — rebuilt for the first time since 2012 — and includes new features so you can get more out of the public conversation. That new foundation allows us to add new functionality faster and better than we’ve done in the past, so expect more new features from Twitter to show up in the API.”

Early Access to Features

The latest Application Programming Interface dubbed API v2 will give developers early-stage access to Twitter features. They can also access real-time tweet stream. This is the first complete API since 2012.

The new system places different products on one platform. Each product will have different access levels, from basic, elevated, and custom. Before, the API requires developers to transfer APIs as their app grew. But with the new system, the transfer won’t be necessary.

Developers are using Twitter’s API for various reasons. They can utilize them to gauge flood levels from tweets. They also monitor the spread of online hate speech. The latest promise of Twitter for its new API is that it’s cleaner and easier to use.

The new API will replace the previous versions. However, before it will happen, Twitter will build more features. For that reason, the release of this latest API is termed as Early Access. It will give developers a chance to get started so they can get ahead of the game.

But the new API is different from the Twitter Developer Labs. That is, the v2 will include everything in the first release and it’s ready for developers to use.

With this new API, Twitter has finally answered years of questions about what the future of third-party Twitter apps be like. The company halted support for the developer’s tools. They said that those tools are outdated and the company isn’t willing to invest in functionality that only a small percent of Twitter’s developers are using.

But Twitter wants to do right and improve its relationship with third-party developers. The company is said to be talking to the community to know how it can better work with the developers in the future.

However, the company didn’t state whether or not it’ll restore some of the lost features, like push notifications and refresh user’s feeds.

If you use third-party Twitter apps, then the new API means that you can continue to use those apps as alternatives to the official offers of Twitter.

