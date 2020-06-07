Twitter is reportedly working on a “Request Verification” feature

Share the joy















It would make a lot of sense if one could request for the popular blue badge [verification] within the Twitter platform. Well, reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong has posted a new screenshot suggesting that Twitter is working on a “Request Verification” feature. The feature, which is still being tested by the microblogging platform, would when launched, allow you to request to be verified.

Currently, this is not the case as you would have to go through a process, which does not include making a request from within the platform itself. What is not clear, however, is whether this upcoming feature would speed up and simplify the process of getting the famous Twitter blue badge.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀 (I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

In 2016, Twitter opened up its verification process to everyone—simplifying the process sort of. The company said it will consider accounts attached to a verified phone number and email address. On Twitter’s Help Center page, the company said users with bio, profile photo, birthday and website as well as “Tweets set as public in Tweet privacy settings” will be considered for the blue verified badge.

In addition to providing a verified phone number, email and a bio during the application process, prospective applicants are also required to tell Twitter why they should be verified, and potentially ask for a government-issued ID for confirmation of identity.

Prior to that announcement, the number of people having the verified badge in front of their accounts was pretty low. According to Twitter, only 187,000 of 310 million monthly active users on the platform has the badge. Today’s update probably indicates that the company is not doing enough to encourage some accounts enough, and wants certain things to change.

Previously, only celebrities, politicians, sportsmen, journalists and other high-profile figures who are likely to be impersonated are verified with ease. Being verified doesn’t confer something special other than “bragging rights” among celebs, verified-only notification feed, and a few other features. Other than those, the experience on Twitter is pretty much similar for everyone.

In January 2012, Twitter hurriedly verified a fake Wendi_Deng account before retracting after it discovered it had acted in error. In a statement issued shortly after the error, the company said: “We don’t comment on our verification process but can confirm that the @wendi_deng account was mistakenly verified for a short period of time. We apologize for the confusion this caused.”

Twitter once allowed anyone to apply for verification, but beat a retreat after being flooded with applications that were considered unworthy. It had to resort to manual verification based on its own rules. Tuesday’s change of policy could imply that the company is all set to handle whatever request users make in terms of applying for the blue verification badge.

