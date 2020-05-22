Twitter for Android has started showing retweets with comments

Share the joy















Twitter has started rolling out a feature that quotes retweet counts on Android. This is not actually new to all iOS users as they had their turn not quite long before now. Going forward, when you click the retweet stat button on a tweet, it will only show normal retweets, and not the usual quote retweets.

Quotes will now appear in separate column within the stats view where you will be able to see a feed of every quote retweet your tweet has been able to gain. Twitter announced the arrival of the new feature in a tweet, which of course, is also available on the web version.

You probably need to update your version of the Twitter app for Android to get started. The roll out is gradual I guess, but I am sure it would not be long until it becomes available to you.

Now on Android and web –– see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 21, 2020

Twitter has confirmed via a blog post during the week a tweet posted by reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong back in February where she tweeted that the microblogging company was working on ability to control who replies your tweet. In a blog post today, Twitter’s director of product management Suzanne Xie confirmed that new conversation setting was being tested.

Imagine getting tons of unwanted or annoying replies to a simple post or question posed on your timeline. So, why not tweak your settings a bit to restrict your post or question to people whose response would help your tweet? That is exactly what Twitter wants to help you out with—with ability to control who can reply your post, it now becomes easier to get relevant replies to your tweets.

Twitter said in the blog post that you will be presented with three options to choose from before you tweet. These options would include: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention. Twitter said “Tweets with the latter two settings will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets.”

A few months back, Twitter launched threaded replies; a small but important update. Prior to that change, the threading feature on the app was doing a poor job of differentiating between standard tweets and replies. The change, however, changed all that.

Replies are now being identified clearly by the series of vertical and horizontal lines. What this does is to make your Twitter conversations look more effectively like thread of connected notes. The change makes it easier to see who is replying to who, so you can join in any conversation you are interested in. Following conversations on the microblogging platform was not much of a fun for a lot of people; that however, changed with the threaded replies.

