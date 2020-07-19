Twitter disables video in Donald Trump retweet after copyright complaint

Share the joy















Twitter has disabled a video retweeted by Donald Trump after a copyright complaint from the rock band Linkin Park.

The video that used the group’s video has vanished from the US president’s Twitter feed Saturday. A notification saying, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” replaced it.

White house social media head Dan Scavino posted the video first before the president retweeted it.

Twitter removed it after Machine Shop Entertainment sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice. Linkin Park owns the management company Machine Shop. And the Lumen Database, a collector of requests for removal of online materials, posted the notice.

The band tweeted that they issued a cease and desist order against the video and that they were not endorsing Trump.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

The White House has yet to comment on the band’s cease and desist order.

A history of disabled Trump tweets

Twitter’s disputes against Trump’s tweets started in May. They have clashed with him since on multiple occasions.

On May 26, Trump tweeted false assertions about California’s plan to allow voting in November by mail due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The tweets now have a blue exclamation point and a message saying, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”. If you embed the tweets to another web page, it disables the alert label.

Twitter also disabled or commented on some of Trump’s tweets due to copyright complaints, “manipulated media” or violations of a policy against threatening violence.

On May 29, he warned protesters in Minneapolis that he would let the military intervene if difficulties arise. The protests were against the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer.

Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” in what seems to be a reprisal against the protesters.

Twitter added a warning two hours later: “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”

The notice came with a link to its policies about public interest exceptions.

If you visit Trump’s Twitter timeline or see it retweeted on your feed, the warning blurs the tweet unless tapped to view it.

If you try to reply to the tweet, you will see a second notice: “We try to prevent a tweet like this that otherwise breaks the Twitter rules from reaching more people, so we have disabled most of the ways to engage with it.”

Twitter’s policy documents say that the tweets’ spread will be limited by Twitter’s algorithms.

On June 30, Twitter removed an image the president tweeted. Although the picture featured Trump, The New York Times photographer who shot the image filed a complaint for its removal.

