Twitter could soon let you manage topics you are not interested in

Twitter is reportedly working on a new Topics page that will allow you to manage your “Not Interested” page. Interestingly, you can only manage the topics you like on the page, but with a new option that will possibly allow you to decide on topics you do not like; this is highly commendable.

The “Not Interested” page will give you the liberty to mute or remove topics you are not interested in. Usually, Twitter would suggest some list of topics to follow, which you can now pick from. This feature makes it possible for you to easily follow other users by topics, and has truly being helpful, especially to new users.

Twitter is working on a new Topics page, letting users manage their “Not Interested” topics pic.twitter.com/mkrqYGmsBm — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 25, 2020

In 2019, the microblogging company rolled out a new feature called “Topics.” Topics allows you to follow subjects automatically in the timeline. Topics is the perfect answer—it helps you to choose from an array of subjects including sports, entertainment and gaming to follow. The feature works same way as when you choose and account of interest to follow—just that you follow subjects instead of accounts. With Topics, you will be presented with tweets from accounts that you do not follow but have credibility on these [300] topics.

For a first time user, Topics is a great way to start. It helps you find your bearing—connecting you with the right account by subject. “We know that the main reason that people come to Twitter is to keep up on the things that they’re interested in,” said Rob Bishop who leads Topics team per The Verge. “The challenge is it’s really quite difficult to do that on Twitter day to day.”

“As with any machine learning problem, we learn the most from putting this in customers’ hands, and seeing what they engage with so we can build better models,” Bishop said. “Our goal is to get this out as quickly as possible and get people using it so we can improve our algorithms.”

Being one of the first places that comes to mind when looking for breaking news, adding topics to follow really changed a lot of things. Now, the addition of the ability to manage your topics—giving you the ability to manage topics your do not like will make things more interesting.

Earlier in the year, Twitter launched an option that allows you to restrict who can reply your tweets would soon be launched by Twitter. This was made known by the company’s director of product and management, Suzanne Xie at the CES event in Las Vegas. Xie used the occasion to unveil some other upcoming changes being planned by the microblogging company—with emphasis on conversations.

