Twitter adds threaded replies to iOS to make conversations easier to parse

Threaded replies are finally here; and that as you know will make conversations and replies easier for everyone. The small but important change was announced by Twitter via its page today; but is currently only available on the iOS version of the app for now.

You might not need to update the current version of your app for now as it seems like one made on Twitter’s end. Prior to this change, the threading feature on the app does a poor job of differentiating between standard tweets and replies. The change, however, changes all that and

Going forward, you will begin to see a bold line between a parent tweet and the replies. Replies can now be identified clearly by the series of vertical and horizontal lines. What this does is to make your Twitter conversations look more effectively like thread of connected notes.

We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline. This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020

“We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline,” Twitter said in a tweet.

Of course, the new change makes it easier to see who is replying to who, so you can join in any conversation you are interested in.

Twitter is one of the first places that comes to mind when you are looking to get breaking news. However, following conversations on the microblogging platform is not much of a fun for a lot of people. That however, will change with the threaded replies, and hopefully it comes to Android pretty soon.

A new option that will allow you to restrict who can reply your tweets would soon be launched by Twitter. This was made known by the company’s director of product and management, Suzanne Xie at the CES event in Las Vegas. Xie used the occasion to unveil some other upcoming changes being planned by the microblogging company—with emphasis on conversations.

The new setting for “conversation participant, according to Xie, will be added right on the compose screen. The upcoming feature will have four options including: “Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.”

Global allows anybody to reply, Group is for people you follow and mention, Panel is for people you specifically mention in the tweet, while Statement allows you to post a tweet and receive no replies.

Twitter, according to Xie, is “in the process of doing research on the feature,” and that “the mock ups are going to be part of an experiment we’re going to run” in the first quarter. The outcome of the experiment will now be used to launch the feature to a global audience this year.

