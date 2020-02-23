Twitter Accounts Hijacking: Ninja’s Twitter Account Got Hacked

Share the joy















Twitter accounts hijacking is popular nowadays. Hackers targeted tech giants and sports organizations. And recently, they hijacked a well-known streamer. Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninja, is a popular Fortnite streamer. His Twitter account got compromised in the middle of the day on February 22.

Hackers on twitter be like… Seriously same script every time. We back pic.twitter.com/i9TUT1IRBW — Ninja (@Ninja) February 22, 2020

The hijacker tried to use the opportunity to gain followers and start an allegation with True, a fellow Fortnite star. The hacker also tried to blackmail Tyler’s wife. But the hacker only lasted five minutes, according to Jessica Blevins.

Not a Sophisticated Twitter Accounts Hijacking Case

Ninja was not daunted by the incident. He suggested that it was not a sophisticated hijack. And it was not the first for the Fortnite star.

Last year, his Instagram account was compromised. The hackers posted bogus giveaways.

This hijacking incident is an indication that no matter how much you take security seriously, your account is still prone to hacking.

And high-profile personalities must be extra cautious about their social media accounts.

Tyler Blevins is now a popular star. He used to work in a fast-food joint. In March 2018, though, he was earning $500k per month by simply becoming a professional streamer. He became a celebrity in the gaming world.

He has more than 4 million followers on Twitch and 5 million followers on YouTube. On Twitter, he gained over a million followers.

Despite having a successful channel on Twitch, he still moved to Mixer, a Microsoft-owned platform. The move, however, did not boost the growth of the said platform. Nevertheless, it boosted the career of Tyler/Ninja.

Protecting Social Media Accounts

Just because you are not as popular as Ninja, it does not mean that you will not take extra measures to protect your account.

Keep in mind that hackers can use your personal information to send bogus materials or solicit. Furthermore, you may be the next victim of phishing.

The first thing you must do is to adjust the privacy settings of your account. The default setting is broad. It allows the sharing of details to a wide online community.

Then, make sure that you limit your biographical information that others can see on the social media site.

And of course, you must never share your account information, like social security numbers, bank details and other sensitive financial data on any social media site.

It is also vital that you only accept a “person” as a friend if you are indeed friends. If you do not know the person, you might want to delete the request.

When choosing a password, you must use a strong key. Change it frequently and do not use it on another platform.

As much as possible, do not use wireless connections or public computers. If you must use those, make sure that you log out completely to stop the online session.

However, no matter how strong your password is, hackers may still compromise your account. That’s why you must monitor your social media accounts regularly.

Regarding Ninja’s case, we can expect similar Twitter accounts hijacking attacks to happen again.

