Try These 5 Dental Marketing Strategies For 2020

If you run a dental practice, then you know that keeping your dental marketing up-to-date is essential. Here are some effective dental marketing strategies that will put you ahead of your competition.

1) Use Business Listings

If you’re wondering how you can grow your clinic with dental marketing, you’ll need to make sure your prospective patients can easily find you. Even though word of mouth will continue to be an effective way to gain new patients, it is essential to be visible online in your community. Make a business listing on accounts such as Google, Bing, and Yelp with up-to-date information – that way; it will be easier for new patients to find you.

2) Acquire Patient Reviews

Reviews are some of the best ways to establish your dental practice’s credibility and to attract new patients. Many people look to reviews when considering any service or product, but especially when it comes to their and their family’s dental care.

With the right review management software, you can not only encourage your patients to review your offerings, but you can also encourage positive reviews. Following up is really important too. Thank patients for positive reviews and, for negative reviews, thank them for commenting and welcome them to contact you directly to discuss offline.

3) Increase Organic Social Media Traffic

Many prospective patients may be looking at your social media platforms to see if your practice is the right fit. That’s why it’s necessary to make sure your channels are updated consistently and to provide relevant information. Think of all of your social media channels as dental marketing campaigns. You don’t want old or inaccurate information in circulation.

Be sure to post meaningful content on your social media channels for your patients, like tips on various dental topics from which they can benefit. Keep your posts regular and frequent using engaging content. At the same time, focus on building your following. Use paid advertisements to increase your audience to get as much exposure as possible. With paid advertising, you can target specific groups – like your ideal patients – to encourage them to call your practice.

4) Utilize Email Marketing

All dental marketing plans must have an email marketing strategy. Email marketing is used as a means to invite new patients, communicate with current clients, and encourage former patients to return to your practice.

You can also come up with a series of email newsletters to target your audience and provide them with online booking options through a dental marketing partner like Patient News who can make it easy for you. If you are not consistently sending emails and other forms of communication, then you are eliminating an important way to boost production. Patient News can even tell you which patients have valid email addresses and whose records you need to update – valuable information!

5) Start A Blog

Blogging is an excellent way to increase website traffic and encourages potential new patients to call your practice. The sky is the limit – just make it light, personal, and loaded with beneficial information. Stay away from technical terms.

Covering a multitude of dental topics will increase readership and establish your practice’s credibility – become known as the dental authority in your community. As a result, you will attract new clients. When planning blog topics, think about what your target audience would want to read about and then create content based on those ideas.

Even though the digital dental marketing world is continuously changing and growing, it will always rely on business listings, patient reviews, and content marketing like social media, email, and blogs. It’s crucial for you to stay ahead of the curve to provide value, increase your patient loyalty, and draw new patients to your practice at the same time.

