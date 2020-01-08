Trump’s campaign team taking advantage of US/Iran crisis to run hundreds of Facebook ads

Share the joy















As the attention of the world is drawn towards crisis in the Middle East, the Trump campaign team seems to have taken advantage of the current situation to get the president’s reelection bid rolling. Of course, it is no longer secret that president Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, hundreds of Facebook ads are now springing up asking for people’s opinion per the ongoing crisis.

Just four days after the drone strike, BuzzFeed reports that the president’s campaign team is already building support for his reelection. Hundreds of ads are now showing up on Facebook heaping praises on Trump for the military action taken against the head of Iran’s Quds Force.

Without a doubt, such ads run contrary to Facebook’s policy, and the social media behemoth has already started taking down a good number of them.

“Thanks to the swift actions of our Commander-in-Chief, Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is no longer a threat to the United States, or to the world,” one of the ads reads per BuzzFeed. “Take the Official Trump Military Survey TODAY to let me know what you think of my leadership as Commander-in-Chief.”

People were asked to provide contact information for future outreach. Among questions people were expected to answer are: “Do you stand by President Trump in his decision to take out the very dangerous Iranian terrorist leader, Qassem Soleimani?” After providing answers to some of the survey questions, they [respondents] would be required to provide name, zip code, email, and phone number. For respondents who provided their phone number, they will be required to consent to receiving texts, automated calls, and phone calls from the president’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Just this week, Facebook banned manipulated photos and videos also known as deepfakes ahead of the US election. The social media behemoth announced on Monday that manipulated media will no longer have a place on its platform. The company said it will start removing misleading manipulated media if it meets certain criteria.

In a blog post announcing the decision, Facebook’s Vice President, Global Policy Management Monika Bickert said Facebook is strengthening its “policy toward misleading manipulated videos that have been identified as deepfakes.” In a nutshell, the social media behemoth said content that falls under the below categories will no longer be tolerated on its platform:

It has been edited or synthesized – beyond adjustments for clarity or quality – in ways that aren’t apparent to an average person and would likely mislead someone into thinking that a subject of the video said words that they did not actually say. And:

It is the product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that merges, replaces or superimposes content onto a video, making it appear to be authentic.

