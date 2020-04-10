Share the joy















Top 3 Ways to Increase Sales in the Digital Age

Our world now is very different from the world of, let’s say, twenty years ago. This is how fast technology has advanced and changed the way we live life. Bluetooth transmissions, cloud storage, and even touch screen technologies were largely unheard of back then, but now it’s so common that even grade schoolers know how to use them.

We are indeed in the digital age, and the way we do business has also changed quite drastically. If you want to make profitable sales, you have to adapt, and in this article, we tell you exactly how. Of course, these tips are on top of having a really good sales team, which is a must that we shouldn’t need to discuss.

1) Have your own ecommerce website

It doesn’t sound so good, but people have become less active nowadays because of the ease with which they can do a lot of things. Paying bills can be done online. Social interactions can happen online. Even big bank transactions can be taken care of on the web!

You have to keep up with this trend. It’s clear that people with money frequent the online world, so follow them there. Have your own website where you advertise your products and also allow buyers to transact. Just make sure, though, that your system is highly secure since this involves your customers’ money.

2) Take advantage of affiliates

Every business model should consider the sales funnel. Now, what is a sales funnel? In a nutshell, “sales funnel” is a term used to refer to all the processes that a buyer may go through before they actually make a purchase. The analogy is the funnel because of the diminishing number of potential buyers that advance to each sales stage. For example, 1000 prospects might have seen the ads, but only 100 clicked and visited the website, and then only 10 actually made a purchase.

Logically, the shorter and wider the funnel, the better. Because of this, there is a need for you to find a promotional strategy that has a high conversion rate. Affiliate marketing can be the way for you. The process goes like this: you as the producer of the product work with an independent website, which we shall refer to as the affiliate. This affiliate promotes you by talking about your products/services on their page, and then also posting links that take readers to your website. If a successful sale is made, the affiliate gets a commission for facilitating that sale.

Affiliates are reliable because they are usually everyday people who give their honest reviews of products. Their posts normally do not go the hard-sell route, because this is known to turn a lot of people off.

3) Promote your site on your own, too

If you want to attract a good number of visitors, then you shouldn’t just rely on the work of your affiliates. You should also have your website promotions; search engine optimization or SEO is among the most important. If you are knowledgeable enough, SEO can even be done for free! You see, if you really are an expert in your field, coming up with great content that sounds interesting to your target audience shouldn’t be difficult. Just be sure though that you use the right keywords.

Aside from that, you can also make aggressive promotions on social media. Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram are platforms that have really worked for a lot of sellers.

Being present online is not just an on-the-side gig, it is a must given the behavior of today’s buyers. It’s past time to invest in a great website and start pumping up your promotion efforts.

