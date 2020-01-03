TikTok releases its first transparency report with China noticeably absent

Share the joy















TikTok may have its problems with the US government, but that has not stopped the China-based app from stepping up efforts to earn the trust of everyone. Of course, trust is basic when it comes to issues that have to do with people’s data. The ByteDance-owned app has just announced its first ever transparency report.

This is perhaps the best way to go when the US is turning its attention on you and scrutinizing your every move. The report, which was released on Wednesday, showed which countries have submitted requests for content removal as well as access to user data. Interestingly China is not on the list that includes the US, Australia, France, India, Germany, Japan, UK, Israel, and Italy.

The TikTok reports were divided into two—legal and government requests. It would interest you to know that China, a country known for human right abuses and press suppression did not feature on either.

For the legal request, Germany topped the list with nine, followed by Australia and France each having 5 requests each. The government request on the other hand, has India putting in 11 followed by the US with six, Japan three, Australia and France with two each.

This should be the start, and nothing suggests that TikTok is about to give up its move to win the trust of doubters. “We know we can always do more both to protect our users and to earn and maintain trust. This report is just the latest effort in our commitment to being transparent with our community about the ways we maintain the app experience users expect while providing the protections they deserve.”

In other news, a decision to ban US soldiers from using TikTok on government-owned phones have been made by the Army. This is coming on the heels of concerns over national security, which has become a major issue in recent times with the China-based app. The US Army fears that the app could compromise national security or could be used as surveil citizens of the US.

A spokesperson for the US Army Lt. Col, Robin Ochoa told Military.com per The Verge that TikTok is “considered a cyber threat.” Prior to this decision, TikTok was being used by the Army as a means of recruiting members.

The US Navy had previously told its members not to add TikTok, and delete it from government-owned devices if they had already installed it. The Defense Department on its part instructed employees to “be wary of applications you download, monitor your phones for unusual and unsolicited texts etc., and delete them immediately and uninstall TikTok to circumvent any exposure of personal information.”

Share the joy













