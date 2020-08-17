TikTok offers tips for its analytics tools

Share the joy















TikTok is in the hot seat. Concerns about its data privacy and content moderation has jeopardized its presence in the US. If this is an issue for you, it means you will have avoided the app entirely.

Yet many people and businesses still want to find ways to tap into this wildly popular video-sharing app. Its reach among millions of young audiences is driving brands to make a mark in the platform.

If you are one of those who want to maximize your presence on TikTok, its developer has shared a few tips on how to capitalize on its analytics tools. And you need a TikTok Pro account to apply them.

Switching to a Pro account

First step is to switch to a Pro account:

From your profile page, open the Privacy and Settings tab Choose “Manage My Account” Tap “Switch to Pro Account”

Now select a category for your Pro account: Creator or Business. Then enter the topic category for your profile and other requested details as requested.

TikTok Analytics

You can access TikTok analytics in the app or on desktop via www.tiktok.com:

“Once you’ve switched, you’ll find your analytics in the “Pro Account” page of your settings. On desktop, you can access the Analytics page by hovering over your profile photo in the upper-right corner of your screen and clicking “View Analytics.” You can also download and export your Analytics directly to your computer when you access TikTok from your desktop device.”

The screenshots show three key elements to TikTok analytics:

Overview – This section summarizes your account performance. “You’ll see the total number of times your videos were viewed, the number of users who follow your account, and the number of times your profile was viewed.”

Content – This section lists your uploads over the last seven days from newest to oldest. You can see trending videos on your account. “These are the top nine videos with the fastest growth in view numbers over the past seven days.”

Followers – This section shows your follower count. You can view trends in audience growth. You have access to an overview of total likes, shares and comments that your videos have received as well.

Like all social media platforms, TikTok analytics guides its users how to improve their performance and maximize content efforts.

“In reviewing your analytics, we recommend considering the big picture of your video performance over time. Lots of factors determine how content is recommended in the For You feed, so no one engagement metric is necessarily more important than another as you survey how your videos are performing,” says TikTok.

TikTok recently shared how its feed algorithm works. You must know the key factors it considers as relevant or popular to improve your performance.

Switching to a Pro account to access TikTok’s advanced analytics tools is a good investment. With how TikTok’s algorithm works differently from other platforms. it may be harder to expect success in the near future. Yet the more insight you have about the underlying technology, the better.

Share the joy













