TikTok now allows you to remotely set restrictions on your kid’s account

TikTok has added a new feature called “Family Pairing” that allows you to remotely set restrictions on your kid’s account. Family Pairing allows you to link your kid’s account to your own where you will be able to disable direct messages, turn on restricted content mode, and set screen time limits.

“Family Pairing enhances our suite of safety tools and complements our work to provide greater access to product features as users reach key milestones for digital literacy. It is part of our continued work toward providing parents better ability to guide their teen’s online experience while allowing time to educate about online safety and digital citizenship,” TikTok’s head of Trust and Safety Jeff Collins announced in a blog post.

This new safety measure is one of many steps already being taken by TikTok to assure authorities and users of the safety of its platform. For an app that is incredibly popular among teens, it is the least the company could do to ensure all doubts about the safety of its platform are eliminated.

This is how it works: once your account is linked with that of your kid, you will be able to control your kid’s settings from your phone. This was not the case in the past where you had to set the restrictions within the app on your kid’s phone.

You won’t get your account linked to that of your kid’s on a platter though; you will still have to convince him to agree to have both accounts linked. Once approval is granted by your kid, you will need to scan a QR code inside the digital wellbeing section of your kid’s account. Your kid, however, will be able to disable the Family Pairing feature at any time—but not without your knowledge as a notification will be sent to you.

Beginning from April 30, TikTok said it would automatically disable direct messages for registered accounts under the age of 16. The Family Pairing feature will start rolling out to users over the next couple of weeks, the company said.

TikTok is mainly used by teens, and no wonder a couple of measures to keep them safe have been added in the last few months. Last February, TikTok announced an array of parental control features to help parents vet how their kids use TikTok. “Family Safety Mode” as TikTok calls it, links a parent’s account with their teen’s.

When parents account is linked with that of a teen’s account, they [parents] will be able to control some of the aspects of digital wellbeing. This will give parents the power to control how long their kids spend while using the app every day. This will also give them the edge when it comes to limiting or completely disabling direct messages.

