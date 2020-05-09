TikTok now alerts users about dodgy accounts

Share the joy















TikTok is currently experiencing those problems usually associated with big and successful social media app. It is one of the fastest growing apps especially for teens and not-so old. Lately, the ByteDance-owned app has been coming up with some strict measures to keep things tidy and under control. A new screenshot per social media analyst Matt Navarra shows how TikTok now warns you about dodgy accounts—accounts with previous records of dodgy content.

The screenshot as seen below warns a user of one account that was “suspended for multiple Community Guideline violations.” This gives unsuspecting users the opportunity to have a second thought before opting to follow such an account.

The implication of this is that TikTok will keep records of flagged account in order to guide its users whenever they want to follow an account that has had issues previously. So, when next you want to follow an account, just be sure to have a proper look at it before hitting the “follow” button.

TikTok now warns you about dodgy accounts! ht @itstommygabriel pic.twitter.com/1ToZ2HzMEe — Matt Navarra | 🚨 #StayAtHome (@MattNavarra) May 9, 2020

As part of efforts to make its platform safe, TikTok recently added a new feature called “Family Pairing” that allows you to remotely set restrictions on your kid’s account. Family Pairing allows you to link your kid’s account to your own where you will be able to disable direct messages, turn on restricted content mode, and set screen time limits.

This new safety measure is one of many steps already being taken by TikTok to assure authorities and users of the safety of its platform. For an app that is incredibly popular among teens, it is the least the company could do to ensure all doubts about the safety of its platform are eliminated.

This is how it works: once your account is linked with that of your kid, you will be able to control your kid’s settings from your phone. This was not the case in the past where you had to set the restrictions within the app on your kid’s phone.

You won’t get your account linked to that of your kid’s on a platter though; you will still have to convince him to agree to have both accounts linked. Once approval is granted by your kid, you will need to scan a QR code inside the digital wellbeing section of your kid’s account. Your kid, however, will be able to disable the Family Pairing feature at any time—but not without your knowledge as a notification will be sent to you.

Beginning from April 30, TikTok said it would automatically disable direct messages for registered accounts under the age of 16. The Family Pairing feature will start rolling out to users over the next couple of weeks, the company said.

