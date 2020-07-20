TikTok London still in the run for global headquarters

Share the joy















TikTok has not shelved plans to put its global headquarters in London. And talks are underway despite the rising tensions between the UK and China, CNBC reports.

A source refuted the claim after The Sunday Times newspaper reported that TikTok had paused its plans to set up a global headquarters in Britain.

Talks between the Department of International Trade and TikTok owner ByteDance have been shelved because of the flak against Chinese-owned companies, explained the weekend report.

The newspaper suggested that Dublin is the new favorite.

A CNBC source familiar with the matter said Monday that TikTok has yet to decide where to put its international headquarters.

ByteDance is considering factors unrelated to the geopolitical backlash against Huawei, the anonymous source added. Huawei has been banned from several companies for its China ties.

“The U.K. is one of our most important markets globally, with a talented and diverse team in London, including senior leadership,” said a ByteDance representative.

“U.K. employees have quadrupled over the last year and we expect continued strong growth. We remain fully committed to investing in London.”

TikTok is a video-sharing app where people can post short clips of up to 60 seconds. After opening it, you will see people lip-synching, dancing, pranking and anything with the potential to go viral.

The two billion downloads under its belt, app monitoring firm Sensor Tower reveals. It also topped all apps in the Google Play Store and ranked second in the Apple App Store.

The Chinese connection

Western nations—especially the US—are concerned that Beijing will use Chinese tech firms for spying. Huawei received the first blow.

The UK ruled that Huawei has no place in the country’s 5G mobile networks after increasing pressure from President Donald Trump. Huawei wants the UK to reconsider.

Governments, lawmakers and security experts are now turning their eyes to TikTok. The U.S. has accused it of editing politically-sensitive content and sharing data with the Chinese Communist Party. ByteDance has denied these claims.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said they are considering the ban of TikTok and other Chinese apps.

India had banned TikTok and other Chinese apps in June. UK politicians want to see TikTok banned too.

Former UK Conservative Party head Iain Duncan Smith said TikTok should be banned due to its closeness to Chinese intelligence services.

“There are real serious concerns, as big as with Huawei, over the role that they play. TikTok is the product of a company called ByteDance which has roots everywhere at the moment, a bit like Huawei. They’re growing like mad. Everybody is reviewing the company,” Smith added.

TikTok is trying to distance itself from China by hiring Disney’s former head of streaming Kevin Mayer, an American, and opening local offices worldwide.

TikTok policy head Theo Bertram told BBC’s “Today” show on Monday: “There is zero truth to the accusations that the Chinese state has access to TikTok user’s data.”

TikTok’s largest offices are in London, Los Angeles, and New York. TikTok keeps mum but LinkedIn suggests it has 4,566 employees worldwide.

The Wall Street Journal reported in December that TikTok started its hunt for a global headquarters outside of China.

