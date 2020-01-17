TikTok is testing a new search page with popular topics like Beauty, Dance and more

Share the joy















TikTok is reportedly working on a new search page that comes with different popular categories such as Dance, Beauty, Comedy, Gaming, and many more. The feature was spotted by social media personality Matt Navarra who posted a screenshot of what it looks like on his Twitter page.

Under the Explore section, a redesigned page is now being tested, which will show a search bar atop and a list of topics beneath it. The search shows different categories of content in different sections including Premierleague, Gaming, Dance, Beauty and Comedy.

TikTok has been experiencing a phenomenal growth since the last 12 months—becoming the second most downloaded app after only WhatsApp according to Sensor Tower. India, according to the report, accounts for nearly 45 percent of TikTok’s first-time downloads in 2019.

TikTok’s app download was particularly impressive in the fourth quarter of 2019 where it recorded nearly 220 million installs. This figure represents a 24 percent increase over the previous quarter.

Earlier in the year, the China-based app stepped up efforts to earn the trust of everyone when it released its first transparency report. Of course, trust is basic when it comes to issues that have to do with people’s data. The ByteDance-owned app has just announced its first ever transparency report.

This is perhaps the best way to go when the US is turning its attention on you and scrutinizing your every move. The report showed which countries have submitted requests for content removal as well as access to user data. Interestingly China is not on the list that includes the US, Australia, France, India, Germany, Japan, UK, Israel, and Italy.

The TikTok reports were divided into two—legal and government requests. It would interest you to know that China, a country known for human right abuses and press suppression did not feature on either.

For the legal request, Germany topped the list with nine, followed by Australia and France each having 5 requests each. The government request on the other hand, has India putting in 11 followed by the US with six, Japan three, Australia and France with two each.

This should be the start, and nothing suggests that TikTok is about to give up its move to win the trust of doubters. “We know we can always do more both to protect our users and to earn and maintain trust. This report is just the latest effort in our commitment to being transparent with our community about the ways we maintain the app experience users expect while providing the protections they deserve.”

It has, however, not been a smooth sail for the Chinese owned company as a decision to ban US soldiers from using TikTok on government-owned phones was made by the Army. This is coming on the heels of concerns over national security, which has become a major issue in recent times with the China-based app. The US Army fears that the app could compromise national security or could be used as surveil citizens of the US.

Share the joy













