TikTok introduces new in-app Donation Stickers for nonprofit

Doctors, nurses, the WHO, governments, and virtually every nonprofit could make do with some donations these days. We have all found ourselves in the midst of a terrible pandemic—an unchartered territory to be precise. The coronavirus pandemic is causing panic everywhere—and efforts to find a cure and a vaccine have doubled up in the last few weeks. So, medical researchers in particular and the world at large need a lot of funding. For this and probably other charitable reasons, TikTok has just launched in-app Donation Stickers for nonprofit.

The new Donation Stickers can be included in creators’ videos and livestreams to raise funds for the favorite charities. The Donation Stickers which are only available in select countries, can be embedded directly in videos and TikTok LIVEs, and are clickable buttons. “When a user clicks the Donation Sticker, they’ll be guided to a window where they can quickly and easily submit a donation without having to leave the app,” TikTok explained in an official blog post.

For a start, The British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) and Help Musicians (@HelpMusicians) are the first charity beneficiaries in the UK to have dedicated donation stickers. TikTok has chosen the two nonprofit as its first beneficiaries of the new Donation Stickers because of their consistencies in supporting those who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Creators, however, will be free to include them in their videos and livestream while users can start making donations immediately.

“We’re hoping to help more organisations access this feature in the coming months, giving more and more users the opportunity to raise funds for the causes they’re most passionate about.”

By way of further supporting communities impacted by the crisis, TikTok says it will be matching users’ donations made through the Donation Stickers beginning from now through 27 May 2020. As a creator, you will be able to track donations in-app, displaying the biggest contributors and top video and TikTok LIVE contributions that have driven fundraising efforts. “The hashtag #doubleyourimpact will automatically be added to videos and TikTok LIVE streams that use the stickers,” TikTok adds.

As part of its efforts towards fighting the coronavirus also known as COVID-19 outbreak, Google Play had last month added a donation banner. Google’s initiative will enable the company through the Play Store help raise awareness and other supports including donations to areas hit by the virus.

Every donation through the Play Store will be sent to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the organization charged with the responsibility of assisting smaller local organizations in treating those affected by the outbreak.

Donations through the Play Store, can be from as little as $5 and as high as $100. Google, per 9to5google, said that “100% of your contribution goes to the nonprofit.” While direct donations towards fighting the virus can be made via the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the Play Store option offers you an easier option because it makes use of your already existing billing information.

