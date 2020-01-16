Google is Planning to Get Rid of Third-Party Cookies from Chrome 

Share the joy















Safari and Firefox have already blocked third-party cookies in their browsers. And Google is joining the third-party cookies ban party. However, the company aims to eliminate it within two years.

Google hopes that it can create a set of solutions for things that cookies are used for. It proposed new technologies that are less invasive than cookies. They are designed to make it easier for advertisers to target a particular demographic and ensure that the foundation that several sites utilize for logins will not break. Furthermore, the new tech will offer anonymous tracking. In that way, advertisers will know if their ads did turn into sales.

If those things were developed, it would alter how ad tracking and privacy work on the Internet. But it could be bad for digital advertisers and good for Google. The company does not depend third-party cookies for its ad business. Then again, it is good for users who wish to avoid advertisers tracking them all over the web.

Some websites utilize third-party cookies crated by several ad companies. They create the backbone of the digital advertising world.

Why Google Decided to Ban Third-Party Cookies?

It wants to create a more private web. Most of the tracking is done behind the scenes. In that case, users are not aware of how their privacy will be affected by the change. However, it will be a big shift to a point that it will reduce the third-party cookies that many users encounter. It will also protect users from ad companies they are not familiar with.

Google remains the dominating company in the digital ad marketing. But it depends on third-party cookies for some aspects of its ad business.

However, it also collects first-party data on users through its services, like YouTube, Android, etc. The data collection of this type will not be affected. It will be more valuable because the third-party sources will be gone.

The company did offer options for users to block those third-party cookies. However, users are required to opt-in to block them. But it was not effective.

The more practical way is to eliminate them. It is a significant but experts saw this coming after Firefox and Safari banned third-party cookies. The banning from these Chrome browser competitors, it forces Google to do the same.

Google, however, is giving all parties two years to find alternatives before it will implement the change. Experts and users hope that the change will lead to a less intrusive ad ecosystem.

Unfortunately, the alternatives have not been created yet. The ad industry has a lot of things to do to counter the effect.

Although third-party cookies ban a good thing when it comes to your privacy, it gives first-party data more power in the market. It also provides more control over the data. as the third-party cookies are elimnated, Facebook and Google can gather huge amount of data about users while they prevent ad competitors.

Share the joy













