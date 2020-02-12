Share the joy















Things to Consider Before Choosing A SCORM-Compliant LMS for your eLearning Content

Sharable content object reference model or SCORM compliant learning management system (LMS) refers to an online learning platform that is compatible with SCORM and has many benefits during the creation of an eLearning course. To put it simply, SCORM is a set of standards for creating eLearning content that allows an organization to use it with any LMS.

Read further to know how to choose a SCORM compliant LMS for your online courses.

What Is SCORM?

It is a set of technical content standards for eLearning courses. It allows you to create units of online training material that can be shared across systems. It defines how to create sharable content objects, which can be reused in different contexts and systems. Moreover, SCORM enables you to smoothly integrate LMS and eLearning content as it provides data models and communication approach.

Just like a DVD player that plays any DVD, SCORM LMS runs any SCORM file with ease. This gives organizations an opportunity to use this format and switch to another eLearning platform because any other SCORM compliant LMS can recognize it too. A typical SCORM file looks like a ZIP archive to an LMS admin, which contains all the pictures, videos, and texts of an eLearning course.

SCORM Compliant LMS Explained

Being SCORM compliant refers to an LMS that is compatible with SCORM. One of the major advantages of a SCORM compliant LMS is that it enables the users to reuse course content which helps to improve the training effectiveness. Besides, it enables the trainers to track learners’ performance and know the rate of completion of the course content. So, LMS supports content standards and that a SCORM certified LMS ensures that the platform is certified by SCORM governing body, Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL).

The Considerations To Make

Is The LMS ADL Certified? : You must check if the SCORM compliant LMS is certified by ADL. If it’s not certified, you can look for SCORM API elements supported by the software.

The SCORM Version: Although LMS supports all SCORM versions, chances are there that a specific LMS works better with a certain SCORM version than other versions. For instance, an LMS shows the best performance for the 3rd edition of SCORM, i.e., SCORM 2004. So, you must thoroughly check and choose the one that gives high performance for your online training program.

Importing SCORM Content: While ensuring an LMS is SCORM compliant, it’s crucial to know if you can easily import your content with LMS. There are some authoring tools which allow trainers to upload their SCORM package easily; however, some don’t let this. You should take time to understand your LMS and ensure that it allows you to import content easily.

The Requirement of Installing An Extra Plugin: Although a few of the LMSs work with JavaScript and HTML5 directly; however, a few requires you to set up a VPN or other plugins. Hence, for an effective outcome, you should perform in-depth research and opt for the LMS that works with HTML5 directly.

Level of SCORM Runtime Environment (RTE): Before deciding on a SCORM compliant LMS, you must check the level of SCORM RTE that the LMS supports. The 1st tier data model elements recognized as industry norms include cmi.completion_status, cmi.success _status, cmi.store.scaled, cmi.session_time, cmi.location, and cmi.exit. The 2nd tier consists of interactions, objectives, and cmi.progress_measure.

In Conclusion

To conclude, these and many more are the considerations that you need to make while choosing a SCORM compliant LMS. You should delve deep into the technicalities before deciding on a SCORM compliant solution.

