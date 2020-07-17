Share the joy















The Top 5 Social Casinos

Online casinos are becoming more demanded way of entertainment for people across the globe. With the increase of betting options, social casinos are getting more supporters while being recognized as colorful and engaging platforms. These casinos combine elements of social interaction with online slots and table gaming, creating an excellent experience for interested customers. If you want to learn more about the most popular social platforms, be sure to read the following review.

How Social Platforms Operate?

If you are interested in accessing social casinos, you have the possibility to access them via mobile gadgets or computers. Some platforms can be reached via Facebook while others are available via dedicated apps. Players can register at these sites either from apps or social accounts and start an amazing experience. During the chance, you can release different features, earn bonuses, complete missions, and similar.

House of Fun

This is a dedicated site with more than 200 options and incredible fun. The game allows players to start the mission with 1,000 coins which can be utilized to boost the balance or for purchasing more coins. You can notice ‘Playtika Rewards’ with several levels available from bronze to black diamond. This is an impressive loyalty program that allows players to receive in-game perks. The best chances are Radiant Scarab and Dingo Gold.

Slotomania

This is a colorful casino based on the futuristic topic around the city. When you register at the site, you will receive a million coins and have Lucy assisting you along the way.

While you are playing the games, you’ll see various ways to follow your progress –there is a possibility to progress with every game, earn points in the Sloto Club and advance through the Playtika levels. The platform stands out with more than 100 games which are mainly locked until you reach a specified level. The recommended slots are Rapid Chili and Despicable Wolf.

Viva Slots Vegas Casino

This is another social casino accessible via a mobile app that awards you with 2,500 credits upon entering. In the beginning, you will be able to claim the first 500 coins bonus and earn regular coin drops via email. The casino allows you to buy credits starting from $1.99 level. To get a VIP status, just make a payment of $19.99 and receive 175,000 credit, extra bonuses, and right for VIP machines. The best games are Quintuple 5x Win and Wild SuperStars.

Zynga Hit it Rich Platform

This is another choice for social casino lovers. As soon as you enter the games, you will have access to versatile options including ‘Dracarys’, (based on Game of Thrones). You can also access Marilyn Monroe and Wizard of Oz-inspired titles and unlock additional games while progressing through the levels. By choosing the platform, you can also access titles such as Terminator, Ghostbusters, Star Trek, Happy Days, Flashdance as well as the best in class Game of Thrones Dracarys and Mustang Money.

Caesars Games Social Casino

Last but not least, Caesars is another social casino that provides players with a coin boost of 25,000 from the start. There are also ‘Playtika Rewards’ and more than 100 games to select from. Most of them are locked before you progress through the levels.

If you want to take advantage of additional offers, make sure to check the mail system or take part in special challenges or become part of the ‘High Rollers Lounge’. The most preferred games are Ancient Phoenix and Wild Howl.

Social Casino Agreement

One of the latest social casino agreements which will modify the entire industry is concluded between Churchill Downs Incorporated and Aristocrat Leisure. These companies signed a $155m deal to settle lawsuits connected to the Big Fish Games.

As part of the deal, CDI has sold its equipment to Aristocrat, to settle two cases. The agreement had to be approved by the US Authorities, before entering into force.

