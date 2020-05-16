Share the joy















The 5 mistakes Social Media Marketers make with landing pages

Successful social media marketing is predicated on being able to convert social media users into paying customers. And in most cases, this means convincing them to leave the social media platform and visit a landing page where they can purchase a product or move further down the sales funnel. Unfortunately, many social media marketers do a poor job of developing and designing their landing pages.

Stop Making These Landing Page Mistakes

From a design and development perspective, landing pages can be intimidating. The emphasis is on one single page, which forces marketers to drill down and focus on specifics. And with only a few distinct weapons in the marketing arsenal to rely upon, every decision becomes magnified.

But you don’t have to be an expert in conversion optimization to have success with landing pages. Half of the battle is just avoiding these five mistakes so that your value becomes apparent to all:

1) Dense Copy

Landing page copywriting has experienced a major shift over the last couple of years. The long, dense copy that you used to see copywriters employ is no longer effective. Instead, best practices dictate short, conversational copy that engages and moves visitors’ eyes down the page.

When it comes to landing pages, you should never have more than three sentences in a paragraph. Some of the most successful landing page copywriters stick to one sentence – or even just a few words – per line/paragraph.

2) Bland CTAs

The CTA button on a landing page can make or break conversions. You can do everything else right, but if the CTA is unappealing, bland, or irrelevant, people won’t act.

According to Blue Water Marketing, try action verbs that demonstrate value, such as: get, create, find, make, and grow.

You want people to feel like they’re going to get a response when they click the CTA button. If it feels like just another step, they won’t put in the effort.

3) Distracting Design

Every single design element – from the font in the header to the colors in the footer – matters in terms of moving people through the conversion process.

As you make design choices, ask yourself one simple question: Does this enhance my conversion goal, or distract from it?

There are a lot of design elements that look beautiful, but don’t do much to practically drive conversions. These should be removed. Simplicity sells!

4) Inconsistent Tone

One major mistake social media marketers make is not keeping a consistent tone from the social media ad/post to the landing page. If there’s inconsistency between the feel of what people click on and where they land, they’ll feel duped.

Try to use some of the same imagery, colors, and branding on the landing page as you do on social media. There should be a degree of consistency and predictability. Now’s not the time to try something novel or experiment with a new brand voice.

5) Slow Page Load Spee

When…a…page…takes…forever…to…load…people…get…frustrated.

We’ve all been on the user side of things where we sit there and watch the little browser bar inch along like The Little Engine That Could. (I think I can. I think I can, I think I can.) It’s frustrating and, if we’re honest, usually makes us hit the back arrow and try another site.

Well, the same is true for your visitors. If your landing page takes too long to load, they’ll be gone. Here’s some data from Unbounce that shows how serious this is:

46 percent of users say waiting for pages to load is what they dislike most about browsing on mobile.

Sites that load in five seconds (compared to 19 seconds) enjoy 70 percent longer average sessions.

Just a 100-millisecond delay in loading time can lead to a 7 percent drop in conversions.

Pages that load within 2 seconds have an average bounce rate of 9 percent. Those that take 5 seconds to load have an average bounce rate of 38 percent!

You get the idea. Your landing pages need to be faster! But the question is, how do you accomplish this?

There are far too many technical components to touch on in this article, but there’s plenty of advice and information available online. This resource is a good starting point. It discusses how image optimization, HTTP requests, and custom scripts all play a role.

Develop Higher Converting Landing Pages

If you can avoid and overcome these five common landing page mistakes, good things will happen. You still need a compelling offer and clear value, but the friction will dissipate enough to let it shine through. Good luck!

