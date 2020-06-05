Telegram’s media editor now supports animated stickers and video editing

Share the joy















Five years ago Telegram launched a photo editor—and with it you can add drawings, stickers and add text to pictures. The chat app has gone a step further to upgrade the media editor with support for animated stickers and editing videos. The new update makes it easy for you to enhance your video quality with two easy taps. Better still you can manually tweak a “dozen parameters” like brightness or saturation until you get the perfect picture of your dream.

Animated Stickers on Photos

It is now even easier to enhance the quality of your video automatically in two easy taps. Better still, you can tweak a dozen parameters, including brightness or saturation, until you get that perfect video and your innermost desire is satisfied. You can zoom in on videos or photos when drawing on them for that perfect paintbrush precision.

Animated Stickers on Media

Telegram has now made it possible for you to add animated stickers to any photo or video. This is a perfect feature to use if you are looking for inspirational ideas on how to decorate your dinner table. Know what? Putting an animated sticker on a photo turns it into a GIF.

Upgraded GIF Panel

Telegram has upgraded its GIF panel with a new trending section and emoji-based tabs that cover the most popular emotions. With this new trending section and emoji-based tabs, finding the right words to express your feelings will no longer be an issue.

A couple of other updates were also added; including new smooth animations, improved video player, improved cache management, improved loading times for GIFs in the panel, and flexible folders.

All aforementioned features are already being rolled out and you can update your current version to the latest one via the Play Store.

Telegram remains one of the most used because of its privacy features. Last April, the app clocked 400 million monthly active users. Not a bad number for an app that has among its competitors WhatsApp, Messenger and the likes. Telegram’s ability to keep releasing new updates and features have helped it to stay relevant.

Back in April, the messaging app was upgraded to v.6.1 on the Play Store—which came with some new features like new quiz features, much improved attachment picker, and improved sticker management. The attachment menu is much improved—and this is easily noticeable since it now takes you to a new full-screen interface when an option other than Gallery is selected. All five menu entries are now organized in a pull-up drawer, which makes it easily noticeable.

