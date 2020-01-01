Telegram users can now schedule messages to be delivered later

Share the joy















Telegram has launched a slew of new features including a very important one that lets you to schedule a message to be delivered later when the recipient is online. The option to schedule a message will, however, only work when the recipient has activated his online status.

Scheduling a message to be delivered later only works when the recipient’s online status has been activated. If you can see the online status of your contact, then you should be able to schedule a message that can be seen later by the person.

To use the feature, simply hold the “send” button in any chat and select “Schedule Message” to automatically send things at a specified time in the future. Scheduling also works in your “Saved Messages” chat—it helps you to turn your planned posts into reminders.

Credit: https://telegram.org/blog/verifiable-apps-and-more?utm_content=bufferd3755&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=buffer

Improved location sharing on Telegram will now make it easier to find venues. You can now tap a place directly on the map to select it, rather than scrolling through a list of all the power converter purveyors in Tosche Station.

A couple of months ago, Telegram launched a slew of new features including new privacy settings. Privacy within a group is near impossible, but Telegram has made some changes to keep everyone safe. If you set Who Can See My Phone Number to ‘Nobody’, a new option will appear below, allowing you to control your visibility for those who already have it. Setting Who Can Find Me By My Number to ‘My Contacts’ will ensure that random users who add your number as a contact are unable to match your profile to that number.

The chat app also rolled out “Silent Messages”—a feature that allows you to freely message your contacts even when you know they are sleeping, studying or in some meetings. Your recipient would get a notification as usual, but the phone won’t make any sound—and this is regardless of whether or not the do-not-disturb mode is on. The Silent Messages feature also works when you are sending messages to groups. Simply hold the Send button to have any message or media delivered without sound.

Slow Mode—The Group Permissions section now has a feature that allows you to send one message per interval. This has become necessary given how difficult it is to follow some groups. As an admin, you can enable Slow Mode in a group that enables members to send one message per chosen interval. A timer will show how long you have to wait before sending your next message. One great advantage of having this feature is that it makes conversations in a group more orderly.

Share the joy













