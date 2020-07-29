Telegram now lets you upload profile video

Share the joy















Telegram has got even better with some amazing new features, which are all part of the latest updated announced by the developers. Everyone likes an update; especially from an app that is always adding features that keeps users excited. As usual, the newly added features and update are interesting, with the most prominent one being the ability to upload a profile video.

It is now possible to upload a video to your profile, and choose any frame you would love for your static profile in chats. It does not have to be a newly taken picture; go through your video gallery and choose any of your captivating or funny picture. Best part is that Telegram’s media editor can help you enhance the quality of the video or if you like you can decorate yourself with animated stickers. You can also switch back to a previous photo or video to reflect your current or changed mood just by tapping ‘Set as Main.’

The “People Nearby” feature has also been upgraded to now show you how far away your contacts are when you contact them. When you initiate a chat with someone nearby, Telegram will suggest a greeting sticker to break the ice.

Getting messages from people not in your contact can be very annoying on Telegram—and good thing is, Telegram has a way out of this. You can now filter new chats from non-contacts; leaving you with only those on your list.

Get started by automatically archive and mute new chats from people not in your contacts by trying the new switch in privacy & security settings. Archived chats can be accessed anytime from the Archive folder, and you can bring them back to the main chat if you want to with a simple tap.

All aforementioned features; including ones not mentioned here have already started rolling out to the latest version of Telegram.

Last time out, Telegram went a step further to upgrade the media editor with support for animated stickers and editing videos. The new update makes it easy for you to enhance your video quality with two easy taps. Better still you can manually tweak a “dozen parameters” like brightness or saturation until you get the perfect picture of your dream.

