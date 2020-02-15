Telegram launches collection of animated love-themed emoji in latest update

Share the joy















A new version of Telegram has been released, and it comes with a couple of nice features—including a collection of animated love-themed emoji. Version 5.15 among other latest features, includes a redesigned profile pages, media browsing that looks very much like Instagram Stories, and an upgraded People Nearby.

A redesigned UI I must confess came out of the blues because I did not see that one coming. That said, it now looks a bit different from what it was as it now places your contact’s profile pictures at the top. When you scroll down, the changes become more visible where you will see a more familiar collection of shared content in a new tabbed interface where you can get instant access to your photos, videos, links, and files.

The People Nearby feature according to Android Police, also welcomed some minor touches. When you go to Contact-> People Nearby in the hamburger menu, you are now allowed to explicitly share your profile before you become visible to other users. In the past, you will automatically show up in other users’ lists the moment you access that part of the app.

Telegram also added a couple of new animated love-theme for people who would want to send out love messages to their loved ones. Sometimes words are rarely enough to express one’s feelings—and that is where these new emojis will become very useful.

Telegram remains one of the most reliable options when looking for a chat app with fun features. Last month Telegram added a couple of new features to keep fun seeking users happy and glued to the chat app. That update came with an option for creating polls, allowing users to create quizzes and multiple answer polls.

Three new types of polls have been added—the “Visible Votes” that allows you to see the exact person that voted for each option in a group. The second one added is “Multiple Answers;” it gives people option to select multiple answers to a question. Finally, we have the “Quiz Mode,” where more functions like a regular poll, but with just one correct option will appear.

The app also updated the Bot API has also been updated by Telegram to support the new poll options. This will allow bots to be able to create quizzes and other fun activities. A progress indicator for downloads as well as a setting to change the round corners on messages were also added as part of the latest update to Telegram.

Before that update, Telegram launched a slew of new features including a very important one that lets you schedule a message to be delivered later when the recipient is online. The option to schedule a message will, however, only work when the recipient has activated his online status.

