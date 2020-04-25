Telegram hits 400 million monthly active users as more features are added

Share the joy















Despite being one of the most popular chat apps “next” to WhatsApp, Telegram still does not have the number when it comes to active monthly users. That said, the app remains one of the most used because of its privacy features. This is probably the reason why the app has just clocked 400 million monthly active users.

Telegram has just updated to v.6.1 on the Play Store—and this as expected is coming with some new features like new quiz features, much improved attachment picker, and improved sticker management.

The attachment menu is much improved—and this is easily noticeable since it now takes you to a new full-screen interface when an option other than Gallery is selected. All five menu entries are now organized in a pull-up drawer, which makes it easily noticeable. Once expanded, it will easily transition into the normal full-screen view complete with a top bar. Android Police reports that the sticker selector now boasts of a plus button in the top left corner where you will be able to search for and add your favorite sticker packs from a collection or more than 20,000 stickers.

A couple of months ago, Telegram released a new version of its app. The version came with a couple of nice features—including a collection of animated love-themed emoji. Version 5.15 among other latest features, includes a redesigned profile pages, media browsing that looks very much like Instagram Stories, and an upgraded People Nearby.

When you scroll down, the changes become more visible where you will see a more familiar collection of shared content in a new tabbed interface where you can get instant access to your photos, videos, links, and files.

The People Nearby feature also welcomed some minor touches. When you go to Contact-> People Nearby in the hamburger menu, you are now allowed to explicitly share your profile before you become visible to other users. In the past, you will automatically show up in other users’ lists the moment you access that part of the app.

Version 5.15 also came with a couple of animated love-theme for people who would want to send out love messages to their loved ones. Sometimes words are rarely enough to express one’s feelings—and that is where these new emojis will become very useful.

Earlier in the year, the app introduced an update that allows people to create quizzes and multiple answer polls. Three new types of polls have been added—the “Visible Votes” that allows you to see the exact person that voted for each option in a group. The second one added is “Multiple Answers;” it gives people option to select multiple answers to a question. Finally, we have the “Quiz Mode,” where more functions like a regular poll, but with just one correct option will appear.

