Telegram adds new quiz polls feature

Share the joy















Maybe not as popular and widely-used as WhatsApp, yet Telegram remains one of the most reliable options when looking for a chat app with fun features. Once again, Telegram has just added a couple of new features to keep fun seeking users happy and glued to the chat app. The latest version of the app now includes an option for creating polls, allowing users to create quizzes and multiple answer polls.

Three new types of polls have been added—the “Visible Votes” that allows you to see the exact person that voted for each option in a group. The second one added is “Multiple Answers;” it gives people option to select multiple answers to a question. Finally, we have the “Quiz Mode,” where more functions like a regular poll, but with just one correct option will appear.

Per Android Police, the Bot API has also been updated by Telegram to support the new poll options. This will allow bots to be able to create quizzes and other fun activities. A progress indicator for downloads as well as a setting to change the round corners on messages were also added as part of the latest update to Telegram.

Few weeks ago, Telegram launched a slew of new features including a very important one that lets you schedule a message to be delivered later when the recipient is online. The option to schedule a message will, however, only work when the recipient has activated his online status.

Scheduling a message to be delivered later only works when the recipient’s online status has been activated. If you can see the online status of your contact, then you should be able to schedule a message that can be seen later by the person.

To use the feature, simply hold the “send” button in any chat and select “Schedule Message” to automatically send things at a specified time in the future. Scheduling also works in your “Saved Messages” chat—it helps you to turn your planned posts into reminders.

Improved location sharing on Telegram will now make it easier to find venues. You can now tap a place directly on the map to select it, rather than scrolling through a list of all the power converter purveyors in Tosche Station.

Last year, Telegram launched a set of new features including new privacy settings. Privacy within a group is near impossible, but Telegram has made some changes to keep everyone safe. If you set Who Can See My Phone Number to ‘Nobody’, a new option will appear below, allowing you to control your visibility for those who already have it. Setting Who Can Find Me By My Number to ‘My Contacts’ will ensure that random users who add your number as a contact are unable to match your profile to that number.

Share the joy













