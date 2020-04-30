Share the joy















Stay at Home to Win Online Prizes

The world feels a little surreal right now. The global pandemic of COVID-19 has triggered fear across the globe. However, it’s also bringing the world closer together, and many are remembering to exercise empathy and kindness. That we are truly all in this together and if we listen to what our healthcare professionals and governments are telling us — to stay home as much as possible — we can help fight this thing and flatten the curve.

We have all been told to practice “social/ physical distancing” and to get used to staying in our homes because the truth is, no one can tell when this is all going to end. For now, all we can do is precisely that: get comfortable at home as we monitor our health, reach out to loved ones, and stay connected via social media and the internet.

As we are all at home, keeping safe and observing life on the web, why not engage in online giveaways and contests? You can win big using your social media accounts, and currently, you can win prizes that will help you get through this quarantine such as hiking equipment (you can’t get more distant than being in the middle of the woods) and online gift cards. You can multiply your chances with Contest Scoop — the best source for social media giveaways and contests.

So, get comfortable, mix up your favourite “quarantini” (but don’t have too many), and spend your days at home using social media to find exciting online giveaways. Let’s take a look at these incredible online contest examples.

NexusLink’s Social Distancing Care Package Giveaway

In March, to encourage people to stay home and help flatten the COVID-19 curve, NexusLink offered lucky social media users a package that is sure to cure the isolation blues that many of us are experiencing right now.

5 lucky winners won:

1 $50 Amazon gift card

2 $10 Amazon gift cards

1 $30 Netflix gift card (a two-month subscription)

1 $20 Domino’s gift card

Contestants followed NexusLink’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages and entered the contest by answering a small questionnaire. Follow NexusLink’s social pages for upcoming giveaways.

Thru-Hiking Giveaway

We might not be able to get close with friends and loved ones or enjoy the company of others in bars and restaurants right now, but if we are careful to keep our distance, we can still experience the beauty of nature on a hike. If you are fortunate enough to live close to a hiking trail or a forest, you will want to read about this uplifting prize pack.

Winners received $900 of hiking gear, including a Sea to Summit – Ultralight Insulated Air Sleeping Mat and 32 Variety Backpacking Meals from Greenbelly. Find the details here. Contestants who shared it through this social media pages got three bonus entries!

There’s no denying that times are uncertain right now. And being at home 24-7 could make anyone feel a little restless. Use this time to find great deals online using your social media accounts. It will make the time fly by!

