Spotify Redesign: It Eliminates Word-Based Buttons

Spotify is a great alternative to Apple Music. It has amassed 217 million paid users around the world as of 2019. To continue to attract more users to pay for the platform, the company has rolled out a new look. But the Spotify redesign can first be seen on the iPhone app.

Spotify Redesign: What to Expect?

The platform gets rid of written words. Instead, it utilizes universal icons and visual indicators.

With these changes, the platform becomes more accessible for all users around the world.

One of the changes implemented is that the shuffle play button has been replaced with a green button. The said button appears on the playlist part or an artist. But the new button will have the play and the shuffle icons.

If you are a premium user, you will notice that the like, play and download icons are now put together in one row.

You can also see a new icon that lets you download to listen without Wi-Fi. This is the same icon that you can see on Spotify podcast. The redesign makes it easier for people to navigate the app with just one tap.

The cover art for a track will appear in all views. This arrangement makes it easier to see songs that you wish to listen to. If you have liked a song, it will have a heart icon next to the song’s name.

Spotify has struggled to make the app a lot easier to use. Users praise it for its personalization technology and curated playlists.

However, when it comes to design, it fails. Those who switched over from Apple Music find the app lacking.

The redesign may not quickly address the issues. It still has a dark theme and the app is busier because it has to place its podcasts in the same app as its music, unlike Apple Music where it separates the podcasts.

Then again, the redesign makes the app a lot easier to navigate and use. This is vital to a lot of users. The app wants to dominate the global market through simplified experience.

Is Spotify Better Than Apple Music?

Apple Music has impressive growth in listeners. It has reached over 60 million subscribers since its birth in June 2015.

In the US, it is the most popular paid streaming service. But Spotify is still the global champ by amassing over 100 million paid subscribers.

But which streaming service is better? Spotify is said to win the competition. It has tons of music available.

The Discovery feature keeps the music fresh and it is also free for those who do not want to commit to a subscription.

Then again, Apple Music has a larger catalog. It also features exclusive releases. Plus, it has human-curated playlists.

Between Pandora and Spotify, the latter still wins. Even though Pandora exists longer than Spotify, it still cannot keep up with Spotify. The latter has better social features and apps.

If you like radio-style listening, Spotify is your better bet. With the Spotify redesign, Pandora will have a harder time competing with it.

