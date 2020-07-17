Share the joy















Social Media Tips and Tricks for Real Estate Brokers

Building and maintaining momentum on social media is something which real estate brokers should aim to do in the modern era, yet actually achieving this goal is not straightforward without the right strategic approach.

To that end, here are some tips to take onboard which could help you to bolster your social media savvy and deliver improved results from your marketing efforts in this arena.

Use the right tools

Today there are software solutions to help you enhance almost every aspect of your real estate business, from transaction coordinator software to services targeted at streamlining your use of social media.

With so many tools available, it is all about selecting the right ones for your needs. For example, Facebook has a comprehensive ad platform which allows you to pinpoint the perfect audience to receive your promotional posts in their feed. And with Facebook demographics skewing towards older users, it makes sense to leverage this opportunity rather than relying on gaining traction organically.

Make shareable content

In the world of social media marketing, quality is definitely more important than quantity, so real estate brokers need to curate their output and ensure that the posts they publish are shareable and relevant to their followers.

Of course the concept of shareability can be quite variable, according to the kinds of audience you have. Engagement is best achieved with a combination of eye-catching photos and videos along with well-written copy that has something interesting to say.

Also remember that while you can use your social media presence to raise awareness about the latest properties that you have available, you can also stimulate engagement by sharing articles that cover real estate-related topics.

Establish your unique voice

Social media is, at its core, a technology designed for communication between people, and so users expect a similar level of consistency of expression to be used by the brands that they encounter on their favorite platforms.

This is why you not only need to make sure that you adopt a tone that is uniquely yours, but also take steps to keep this consistent no matter which service you are using. This goes not only for the primary posts you publish, but also for subsequent interactions you have with users; if there is a big difference here, it will be detected and called out quickly.

Study the stats

You cannot expect to achieve social media success for your real estate business overnight, but it is also not a good idea to bury your head in the sand and assume that your efforts will eventually be rewarded no matter what.

Instead it is strategically sensible to delve into the data to see how your posts are performing and learn from any mistakes you make so that you can make improvements in the future.

Top social media platforms have baked-in analytical tools, but you can use third party tools to track stats across multiple platforms if you wish.

