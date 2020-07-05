Social Media Marketing with no Budget – Possible?

Share the joy















Social media can help you get the word out. However, competition is tough here. Both small and big businesses are using it to reach their potential clients and existing customers. The good thing is that social media marketing doesn’t require huge spending. That’s why it’s possible that you can market your business on social media with a $0 budget. However, you need more time to achieve your goals.

Most companies would use paid social media campaigns to gather more followers. Since you don’t have a budget for them, you should learn how to get more likes, shares, and followers/fans organically.

Getting followers can help you generate leads and sales. It also increases brand awareness. Indeed, it’s not all about the number of fans you have. However, if no one interacts with your content, then you can’t achieve your goals.

You can ask your friends, family, and existing customers to follow you on social media. But you can only gain your first tens of followers using this tactic. To increase your following after gaining your first tens, you need to publish great content.

Publish Great Content

Don’t just share any content. Instead, you must only publish great content created for your audience. And this is why it’s vital that you know who your audience is. There are many ways to know more about your followers or target audience.

One of them is to look at your competitors’ social media activities. In that way, you will know what type of content they share and the people who interact with them. By looking at what your competitors are doing on social media, you will have a clearer picture of the type of post that your audience will find more interesting.

As you study your competition, you should also know when they publish their content. That is, know the day and time do they publish their post. By studying these factors, you can easily figure out what is working and the reasons it’s working.

Use Social Media Videos

With social media videos, there’s no need for you to use fancy equipment to create engaging videos. Instead, you need to be creative and experiment a little.

If you wish to try them out, you should create a viral video about your business or a peak about your upcoming product. It can be an instructional video. You can also do a Q&A session. Or you can go one step further by producing a live video.

Share Content Frequently

The more often you publish a great post, the more chances of the post to be seen. It may not be enough to publish one or two times a day. It’s especially true if you wish to boost visibility in your feeds and gain more followers.

The good thing is that it’s easy to post more often using social media scheduling calendar tools. There are various free tools that you can use to help you schedule your posts.

One of them is Buffer. It offers a free plan but you can only add a few social media accounts. You may wish to try this product first using its 14-day free trial.

If you don’t like it, there are alternatives to Buffer. These would include Hootsuite and CoSchedule. Edgar and Sprout Social are also great tools. However, they don’t offer a free plan. But they do have free trials.

As mentioned, you should not just share anything. Instead, it has to be quality content and relevant to your audience.

Partner with a Business

But it has to be related to your industry. Avoid partnering with a direct competitor, though. It doesn’t have to involve money when you collaborate with another brand. For instance, you may agree to share each other’s content with your audiences.

Wrapping Up

There are other ways to use social media marketing with no budget. But the main thing here is to gain followers/fans by publishing relevant content.

