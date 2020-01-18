Social Media Calendar for 2020: Should You Use It? 

Share the joy















Are you struggling to find a way to organize, publish and organize your social media content? If you are, then a social media calendar is a great solution. It will not cost you a lot of money.

Setting Up Monthly Goal to Help with Social Media Calendar

The first step to creating a social media calendar is to have an end goal for each piece of content. In that way, you can easily track what is working and what is not. You can also monitor the type of content that drives your bottom line.

Benefits of Using Template for Social Media Calendar

The purpose of using a social media calendar template is to help you organize and schedule your posts in advance. In that way, you can publish content that is relevant to your brand.

It will be your structure for each content that you post and share with your followers. With a template, you can come in later so you can comment and engage with your community manually.

Saving Time

It is one of the reasons many brands are opting to use a social media calendar. With it, you can have a plan that makes sure you do not struggle in creating last-minute posts. All you have to do is schedule your calendar and that’s it.

And if you struggle to start the process, you may download the pre-filled 2020 social media calendar. It is also great if you are looking for content to post.

Measuring Results

But you can only measure your result if you have set up a goal. That’s why you need to have a goal for every content that you share. You can compare the metrics of your content to the calendar to find performance patterns. These would include what day is best to post and the type of post that gets high engagement

Keeping Content Up-to-Date

You can repeat your popular post. However, you need to do it sparingly. Make sure that you post it once a week or twice a month. With a template, you can also have a record of the posts you have shared. It keeps you updated with the hashtags and holidays.

Another great thing about the social media calendar template is that you can have an ideal content mix. Keep in mind that your fans do not want to hear about your business all the time. Instead, they want other types of interesting articles and stories from other sources but are related to your brand.

You will have to follow the rule of thirds. That is, you must divide your content evenly for promoting your content, post from other sources related to your business and engaging with your followers directly. Or you can follow the 80/20 rule. It means that 80% of your post must be engaging content and 20% will promote your products and services.

Having a Consistent Posting Schedule

When you post regularly, your followers will know that you are engaged actively with the platform. Your followers know when to expect a post from you and want to connect with you. It develops a long-term relationship in the end.

Engaging with Your Followers

As you stay updated, you can engage with your audience further. It can help in generating more traffic to your site.

Social media calendar has been helping a lot of content marketers. You should consider it, too. There are several websites out there that let you download a free social media calendar template. You may visit CoSchedule or Hootsuite. If you wish to obtain 366 days of social media content, you may visit Angie Gensler’s social medial calendar.

