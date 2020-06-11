Snapchat unveils new design along with a new action bar

Share the joy















Snap has announced a couple of new changes for its Snapchat app at its Snap Partner Summit. The navigation bar is now spotting a new action bar at the bottom of the app that allows you to access Snap Map and Snap Originals in just a single tap.

Snap Map, per TechCrunch, is also not left out of the big change—some brand new features are now being added to bring it at per with Google Maps. A new banner called ‘Happening Now;’ but is currently only available to users in the US. The banner features a curated selection of stories at the top of the Discover tab.

The redesign did take into consideration old users conversations have been strategically places on the left of the camera and stories on the right of the camera—there are now additional two tabs. Snap Map now has its own button at the bottom left so you no longer have to pull down from the camera screen to access the map.

Two new buttons have now replaced the previous Discover button, and you can now find that at the bottom right. The name of the old Discover tab has now been replaced with a new one called Stories. This features stories from friends, subscriptions and story recommendations.

More on Snap Map

Going forward, you can now tap on your favorite places and view some information, such as the address, hours of operation and reviews from TripAdvisor and Foursquare. In the U.S., users can also tap on a button to order food using Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

With this, Snap now has a huge new opportunity to improve its revenue base. Businesses will now be able to buy ads on Snap Map to highlight their bar, business and restaurant.

Signs of new redesigns first emerged as far back in February when The Verge gained access to new screenshot. The tests, according to the report, were pushed out to a handful of iOS and Android users at the time.

“We’re exploring ways to streamline navigation across Snapchat, soliciting feedback from our community to inform future versions of our app,” a Snap spokesperson said per The Verge at the time. “This test’s UI offers more space to innovate and increases the opportunity to engage with and discover even more of what Snapchat has to offer.”

Snapchat rolled out a new design of its Android version sometimes in 2019. This followed claims by users that previous Android version was too heavy, and needed a retouch to bring it at per with the iOS version or at least close to it. In fairness to Snap, they did try to fix it, and made a mess of it the first time though.

