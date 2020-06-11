Snapchat launches in-app voice assistant that lets you apply Lens by voice

Share the joy















Snapchat has launched an in-app voice assistant powered by SoundHound. Though, details are still sketchy, the new lens-based functionality allows you to trigger filters like “Hey Snapchat, make my hair pink.”

A promo video made available by the company for its AR-based upgrades showed that you will be able to activate a “Lens Voice Scan” to apply some Lenses. A woman was seen in the demo asking Snapchat to turn her hair pink, and that was exactly what happened. In another example, the lady in the demo asked Snapchat to give her a hug, and bear immediately appeared to give her a hug.

The unveiling of the new feature was announced at Snapchat’s Snap Partner Summit. Among other things, the ephemeral-picture sharing app also announced a couple of new changes for its Snapchat app. The navigation bar is now spotting a new action bar at the bottom of the app that allows you to access Snap Map and Snap Originals in just a single tap.

Snap Map, per TechCrunch, is also not left out of the big change—some brand new features are now being added to bring it at per with Google Maps. A new banner called ‘Happening Now;’ but is currently only available to users in the US. The banner features a curated selection of stories at the top of the Discover tab.

The redesign did take into consideration old users conversations have been strategically places on the left of the camera and stories on the right of the camera—there are now additional two tabs. Snap Map now has its own button at the bottom left so you no longer have to pull down from the camera screen to access the map.

Unveiling our latest collaborations and celebrating the Snapchat community together with you! Watch more from #SnapPartnerSummit at https://t.co/SgUx0cWw9N https://t.co/io4BZUzfjN — Snapchat (@Snapchat) June 11, 2020

Two new buttons have now replaced the previous Discover button, and you can now find that at the bottom right. The name of the old Discover tab has now been replaced with a new one called Stories. This features stories from friends, subscriptions and story recommendations.

You can now tap on your favorite places and view some information, such as the address, hours of operation and reviews from TripAdvisor and Foursquare. In the U.S., users can also tap on a button to order food using Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Signs of new redesigns first emerged as far back in February when The Verge gained access to new screenshot. The tests, according to the report, were pushed out to a handful of iOS and Android users at the time.

We will keep you updated once we have more on the aforementioned stories—the in-app voice assistant in particular.

