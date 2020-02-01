Snapchat launches Bitmoji TV—and it looks really cool

Share the joy















Maybe, just maybe Snapchat has finally been able to create something that other social media platforms—Facebook in particular would not be able to replicate. The new Bitmoji TV show puts you on the big scene. The new weekly videos put the customizable Bitmoji avatars of you and your friends into a rapid of funny animated position.

I have not watched any of the videos, but Josh Constine of TechCrunch probably has, and reports that they are “remarkably funny, exciting and addictive.” The show, which made its debut today, allows you to cartoon yourself.

What makes this product unique and difficult for Facebook or any other to replicate is the fact that it relies on personalized avatars exclusive to Snapchat only. According to the company, 70 percent of its daily active users [147 million of its 210 million] have already made Bitmoji of themselves.

“We really believe that we have invented a new category of entertainment. It’s scripted but it’s personalized. You could take that in a million directions,” says Bitmoji co-founder and CEO Ba Blackstock, per TechCrunch. “First and foremost, I hope that everyone who watches this has kind of a mind-blowing experience that they’ve never had before.”

Bitmoji TV will have its own Snapchat Show page where users can subscribe to receive notifications and see new episodes on the Discover Page. Bitmoji TV can be opened by visiting this page on your mobile app.

Credit: https://techcrunch.com/2020/01/30/bitmoji-tv/

A couple of months ago, Snapchat launched a Mix and Match feature allows you to customize the look of your Bitmojis. The feature is available on both iOS and Android, with Snapchat running a “Bitmoji Merch Sale” that offers 20 percent off on purchases of real-world Bitmoji merchandise.

Mix and Match allows you to select clothing items on Bitmojis or the virtual avatars. What that means is that you can customize the colors of tops, bottoms, footwear, socks, and outerwear of your Bitmoji. All created custom outfits can be stored in your closet that can be equipped any time in the future. At the moment, there are about a billion options of items that you can choose from, and this is expected to rise as time goes on.

Within the Bitmoji app, you will find new icons for all clothing items that allow you to customize your outfits. This can be done by tapping the fashion icons that opens the “Avatar Designer.” You can also customize your outfits within the Snapchat app—simply tap on your profile icon where you will find “Change Outfit” inside the Bitmoji option. This will open the “Avatar Designer” from where you can continue to tweak your favorite outfits.

