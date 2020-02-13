Snapchat is working on two major overhauling of its app

Share the joy















The Verge’s Casey Newton has access to two new screenshot showing upcoming redesign that Snapchat is carrying out on its apps for iOS and Android. The tests, according to the report, has been pushed out to handful of users of the app.

There is a new home for the Snap Map as well as the company’s original video programming of the Android and iOS versions of the app. The second revamp being carried out as spotted by some tipsters that provided the screenshot is a test of breaking news headlines within the app. This injects timely news briefs into snapchat to go with the existing magazine-style stories on the Discover page.

The redesign is splitting the current three screens to five—with the Snap Map moved to the left of your chats. Discover now has a new name—it is now being called “Community;” while Snap’s original series that include serialized dramas and reality-style programs is now at the right side of Community in a new tab.

The app is now spotting a new navigation—you will now be able to see where you are within the Snapchat app at a glance. Moving from screen to screen is now faster with a single tap contrary to what we had in the past where you had to swipe. This latest change is a clear departure from the past.

“We’re exploring ways to streamline navigation across Snapchat, soliciting feedback from our community to inform future versions of our app,” a Snap spokesperson said per The Verge. “This test’s UI offers more space to innovate and increases the opportunity to engage with and discover even more of what Snapchat has to offer.”

Snapchat rolled out a new design of its Android version sometimes in 2019. This followed claims by users that previous Android version was too heavy, and needed a retouch to bring it at per with the iOS version or at least close to it. In fairness to Snap, they did try to fix it, and made a mess of it the first time though.

Speaking on the need to get the Android app up to speed with the iOS version, CEO Evan Spiegel said the Snap team were obviously aware of the huge mountain that needed to be climbed in terms of the incredible number of people still not using the app on Android. Spiegel was speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019 in San Francisco.

The last time Snap attempted a redesign, hundreds of thousands of Snapchat users expressed their displeasure about the Android app, which they claimed was too buggy and complex.
















