Snapchat could soon launch a new set of wellness tools

Snapchat is reportedly working on a new set of wellness tools that include a search function that will provide useful resources to cover areas such as depression, anxiety, and depression.

Per Axios, the tools will primarily focus on mental health and wellness—two areas that major tech giants have been delving into in the last couple of years. This, according to the report, will be the first product launch that will basically be focused on or usher in bigger health and wellness drive expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Snapchat, according to Axios, is launching a search tool that is called “Here For You,” which will first be rolled out as a beta, and will be accompanied with new content features.

So, how does this new search feature work?

When you type in words that could suggest you need help with health or wellness issues, the new search tool will surface a special section within the Snapchat search results. The tool will also include proactive resources from experts in mental health. It will also come with content from Snapchat partners on topics such as anxiety, mental health and suicide. Let’s say you type in the word “anxiety” into Snapchat’s search tool, the show title for its latest series “Chill Pill” would appear, including episodes of its popular episodes that come with content related to anxiety. The tool will also surface Snapchat’s original programming that talks about issues such as suicide, or depression in a constructive way.

Sometime last year, Pinterest announced that it will start giving users exact information about vaccines and their safety when they enter relevant search term. The world’s catalog of ideas made this known last August while rolling out a new update where it said information sourced from various scientific organizations would be surfaced when relevant keyword is entered during search. Keywords such as “measles” or “vaccine safety” would provide answers sourced from various organizations.

Listed among organizations that information would be sourced from include the World Health Organization [WHO], the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], the American Academy of Pediatrics [AAP], and the WHO-established Vaccine Safety Net; a network of websites that is responsible for providing vaccine safety information in different languages.

The update is available on web, iOS and Android for English-speaking users. Pinterest says it would continue to expand the feature to other searches and in more languages; though, no specific timeline was given. The company also said it is working with the aforementioned organizations to create compelling images about vaccinations, which could of course have a better chance of being shared.

