Snapchat to add in-app Brand Profiles

Share the joy















Snapchat has revealed a new closed beta test of profiles for brands to connect with users within the app.

Snapchat explains, “Brand Profiles offer a permanent home for brands on Snapchat, [bringing] various brand experiences for Snapchatters together into a single home on our service. With 229 million Snapchatters using the app daily, this real estate for our partners is especially important in a world where our millennial and Gen Z audiences can be hard to reach and build deep, authentic relationships with on many platforms.”

With Brand Profiles, Snapchat wants to bring different brand elements in the app to consolidate its presence.

Branded AR Lenses – This will save and display any Lenses created or bespoke on a brand’s profile, adding value to AR experiences.

– This will save and display any Lenses created or bespoke on a brand’s profile, adding value to AR experiences. Highlights – These are collections of a brand’s best public Snaps, Stories, videos and photos right on their profile. Snap says, “This is the best way for Snapchatters who aren’t familiar with a brand to get to know who they are.”

– These are collections of a brand’s best public Snaps, Stories, videos and photos right on their profile. Snap says, “This is the best way for Snapchatters who aren’t familiar with a brand to get to know who they are.” Story posts – A brand’s own public Story within their brand profile to give fans another perspective in-app

– A brand’s own public Story within their brand profile to give fans another perspective in-app Native Store – Brand Profiles has an optional Store experience for Snapchatters to browse and buy items within the app.

Raising the Experience

Snapchat claims to be a place where friends connect with each other. It also offers publisher content and brand promotions through ads and third-party partnerships.

The addition of Brand Profiles will raise the Snapchat experience, within its own fence. And it highlights how brands use various Snap tools, rather than push other brand features into the app.

The Shop option is an exception. Snapchat has long been integrating eCommerce and inhouse shopping. So, a direct link to native shopping in-app is a no-brainer.

Snapchat says brands approved for official brand profiles will receive mobile and web management tools to “…collaborate with team members, manage content, and review analytics. Similar to Public Profiles, brands can now see audience demographics and interests for those who view their Stories.”

Snapchat reserved its in-depth analytics for a while. Now, it is expanding them. Last year’s Creator Profiles is also getting more features.

Brand Profiles and Creator Profiles are rather similar; distinguished only by regular user profiles in the app.

Each category for brand posts will open new opportunities for Snapchat to expand the capacity for promotions. For instance, it can enable options to boost Facebook-style brand updates or subject brand posts to alternate distribution feeds.

It ultimately leads to more exposure for brands among younger audiences.

Brand Profiles is not available yet. Snapchat will approve a small group of brands to join the beta test, with plans to expand in the next few months.

You can read more about Snapchat business profiles here.

Share the joy













